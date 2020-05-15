You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Brazil's Petrobras warns economy has changed forever as it books massive impairment

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 8:28 AM

nz_petrobas_150554.jpg
Brazil's Petrobras took a 65.3 billion real (S$15.79 billion) impairment on its exploration and production assets on Thursday, warning investors that changes in consumer behaviour resulting from the coronavirus pandemic were likely permanent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil's Petrobras took a 65.3 billion real (S$15.79 billion) impairment on its exploration and production assets on Thursday, warning investors that changes in consumer behaviour resulting from the coronavirus pandemic were likely permanent.

The impairment led Petroleo Brasileiro, as the firm is formally known, to book a first-quarter net loss of 48.5 billion reais. The company wrote off the entire value of its shallow-water assets, and said it did not expect to resume production at six high-cost production assets that are currently for sale.

Total impairments came to 57.6 billion reais for its deepwater assets, including the massive Marlim Sul oilfield, and 6.6 billion reais at its shallow-water fields. Other unspecified assets comprised the remaining 1.1 billion reais of writedowns.

The impairment served as a warning by the state-run oil giant that the oil market may never recover following the novel coronavirus pandemic, even as some major economies are already attempting to tiptoe back to normality following widespread lockdowns.

The company is now assuming long-term Brent prices of US$50 per barrel, versus a previous assumption of US$65, it said in its first-quarter results statement. The company projected that 2020 Brent prices would average US$25 a barrel before increasing US$5 every year until they reach US$50 in 2025.

SEE ALSO

Silverlake Axis posts 51% fall in Q3 net profit to RM25.6m

"The company expects a lower level of demand in the long term, taking into account... structural change in the world economy, with permanent effects arising from this economic shock, including changes observed in consumer habits, which tend to be permanent," Petrobras said.

Petrobras reported recurring earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, adjusted for some one-off factors, of 36.9 billion reais.

That figure was significantly above the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 32.9 billion reais.

The company said its first-quarter results were not significantly affected by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which would only be meaningfully felt in coming quarters.

It added that it benefitted from continued strong exports of crude and bunker fuel, a product used by ships.

In comments accompanying the results, Petrobras chief executive Roberto Castello Branco noted the company's debt increased "only US$2.1 billion" in the quarter, despite adverse market conditions.

He added that the company's ambitious divestment program was still intact, although it may suffer delays. Its sale of eight refineries, by far the largest ongoing divestment, is still going forward.

"In particular, we are confident that at least a significant part of the refinery sales shall have purchase-and-sale contracts concluded by the end of 2020," he said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices rise on dip in US crude stockpiles and IEA data

Golden Agri sinks into the red with US$95m net loss in Q1

Oil outlook improves 'somewhat' on easing virus lockdowns, output cuts: IEA

Sharp oil price pullback unlikely as demand improves: Goldman

Global refining activity slump extends into May as glut builds

Oil rises on signs of easing supply glut

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 08:37 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday with investors heartened by rallies in US shares but attention shifting...

May 15, 2020 08:34 AM
Life & Culture

UK prepares to allow Premier League soccer matches in June

[LONDON] The UK is preparing to allow professional soccer matches to be held next month, a decision that would allow...

May 15, 2020 08:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Silverlake Axis posts 51% fall in Q3 net profit to RM25.6m

BUSINESS software company Silverlake Axis saw its third-quarter earnings more than halved mainly due to lower other...

May 15, 2020 08:22 AM
Government & Economy

France unveils 18b euro plan for 'crown jewels' tourism sector

[PARIS] France on Thursday announced measures worth 18 billion euros (S$27.66 billion) to support its tourism sector...

May 15, 2020 08:14 AM
Consumer

Norwegian Cruise, Carnival see demand rebounding by 2021

[BENGALURU] Beleaguered cruise operators signalled a return in demand for cruises that would set sail late this year...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.