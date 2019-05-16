You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

California confirms deadly fire was caused by PG&E power lines

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 8:00 AM

BP_California_160519_48.jpg
Electrical power lines sparked the deadliest and most destructive fire in California's history, firefighters said Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Electrical power lines sparked the deadliest and most destructive fire in California's history, firefighters said Wednesday.

The so-called Camp Fire in northern California left 85 people dead in November, ravaged more than 60,000 hectares (153,000 acres) of land and destroyed nearly 19,000 houses and other structures. The flames consumed the small town of Paradise.

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) had acknowledged that its equipment was probably to blame for the disaster. On Wednesday, the state fire protection agency Cal Fire made it official, after concluding what it called "a very meticulous and thorough investigation".

Very dry vegetation, strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity fueled the fire and caused "extreme rates of spread", the agency said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A second ignition point that was eventually consumed by the first fire was also caused by PG&E power lines, Cal Fire said.

Its full report was not released to the public but rather passed on to prosecutors in Butte County, who will decide whether to start legal proceedings over the fire.

The report could lead to charges being filed against PG&E, which has already been sued by many people who lost their homes and businesses and by insurance companies and local civic associations. They accuse the utility of chronic negligence in the management of its facilities.

The company is looking at billions of dollars in liability if courts side with plaintiffs.

In January, PG&E filed for protection from creditors under US bankruptcy law.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Malaysian poultry producer Leong Hup rises 8.2% on debut, signals firm demand

American oil finds new markets as China-US trade rift grows

New York deals critical hit to US$1b shale gas pipeline

Asia oil buyers, shippers go on alert after Saudi ship, facility attacks

Tesla's New York solar factory making other products in bid to boost jobs

Omega lambs and fitbit cows: New Zealand responds to alternative protein threat

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
3 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
4 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price
5 Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

Must Read

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

waterway.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT to buy one-third stake in Waterway Point from Frasers Property for S$440.6m

May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening