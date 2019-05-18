You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Canadian soybeans become latest victim in China trade spat

Sat, May 18, 2019 - 10:33 AM

lwx_soybeans_180519_63.jpg
Canadian soybean shipments are being held in Chinese ports for inspections, signalling that tensions spurred by the arrest of a top Huawei executive last year are expanding beyond canola.
PHOTO: AFP

[WINNIPEG] Canadian soybean shipments are being held in Chinese ports for inspections, signalling that tensions spurred by the arrest of a top Huawei executive last year are expanding beyond canola.

Members of Canada's soybean association were informed by Chinese importers that two cargoes will be held at the port of entry until a number of tests for plant pathogens have been performed. That's part of heightened scrutiny of all shipments of soybeans to China.

"It has come to our attention that there are strengthened inspection measures occurring for Canadian products at ports in China," Canadian Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said in an emailed statement Friday.

"We are seeking further details from China on this issue and we are working with Soy Canada."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The more stringent inspections, reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, come after China revoked the canola seed import licenses of two Canadian exporters and China detained two Canadians.

That follows the December arrest in Canada of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou at the request of US authorities.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he believes Canadian canola is being used as a pawn in the ongoing trade war between the US and China. Last weekend, Ms Bibeau attended the G20 agricultural ministers' meeting in Japan where she raised the canola issue with her Chinese counterpart Han Changfu.

NERVOUS BUYERS

Even before this week, the Canadian soybean industry signalled it may be getting caught up in the trade spat after first quarter exports to China fell.

"We've heard nothing officially, but some of the exporters reported their customers were nervous about importing soybeans from Canada because they weren't certain that the market access would be normal," Ron Davidson, executive director of Soy Canada, said by telephone.

Chinese demand for Canadian beans jumped last year as buyers from the Asian nation turned away from American product amid Beijing's tariff tit-for-tat with Washington.

"We've got a situation where we've sort of been forced into becoming very reliant on one market and if there's a problem with that one market then exports are increasingly at risk," Mr Davidson said.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Pig disease jumbles pork-trade routes as Canada turns to China

Venezuela sells US$570m from gold reserve despite US sanctions

Thailand on red alert to stop 'pig Ebola' crossing border

Physical oil traders are desperate for crude

Opec, non-Opec compliance with supply cuts was 168% in April: sources

Trump lifts steel, aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico

Editor's Choice

BT_20190518_SINGAPOREPORT_3785864.jpg
May 18, 2019
Government & Economy

No respite for Singapore exports; trade recovery unlikely in 2019

BT_20190518_COPPER_3785718.jpg
May 18, 2019
Real Estate

Copper-cladded Sentosa Cove bungalow sold for S$32 million

BT_20190518_YOEAGLE18_3785823.jpg
May 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust's lower-than-indicated IPO price of US$0.78 offers 'more potential upside'

Most Read

1 Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet
2 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
3 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
4 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund
5 China economy under pressure as trade war escalates

Must Read

BT_20190518_LLDKEP1_3784237.jpg
May 18, 2019
Brunch

Not so blissful ignorance: The Dunning-Kruger effect at work

BT_20190518_SINGAPOREPORT_3785864.jpg
May 18, 2019
Government & Economy

No respite for Singapore exports; trade recovery unlikely in 2019

BT_20190518_PM_3785793.jpg
May 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, NZ to step up cooperation in trade, defence and research

BT_20190518_DPM_3785709.jpg
May 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Belt and Road helps foster cooperation amid global uncertainty: DPM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening