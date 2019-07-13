You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Cargill shuts animal-feed mills in China as fatal hog disease spreads

Sat, Jul 13, 2019 - 7:11 AM

BP_Cargill _130719_13.jpg
Cargill shuttered animal-feed mills in China in recent months partly because the rapid spread of a fatal hog disease has reduced demand, a company executive said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CHICAGO] Cargill shuttered animal-feed mills in China in recent months partly because the rapid spread of a fatal hog disease has reduced demand, a company executive said on Friday.

The closures highlight the pain for global agriculture companies from the outbreak of African swine fever in China, the world's top hog producer and pork consumer.

African swine fever, for which there is no cure and no vaccine, kills almost all infected pigs, though it does not harm people.

The disease has killed more than a million pigs in China since the nation's first reported case last August, cutting demand for feed ingredients such as soymeal and pre-mixes, which are blends of vitamins and other nutrients sold by Cargill and other suppliers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is not a six-month trend for China to recover," Chuck Warta, president of Cargill's animal nutrition and pre-mix business, said in an interview.

"This is a 24-month, 36-month kind of resetting of the world's population of animals."

The outbreak accelerated closures of Cargill animal-feed mills in coastal regions of China that were also prompted by a westward shift over the past decade of the areas in which livestock are raised, Mr Warta said.

Most of the facilities will not be re-opened even if China gets African swine fever under control, he said.

Cargill closed three feed and animal-nutrition plants in the second half of the fiscal year that ended on May 31, representing an approximately 150,000-tonne reduction in capacity, according to the company.

But Cargill still sees a bright future for its animal-nutrition business in China, Mr Warta said. The company said it is spending US$65 million to replace a pre-mix plant in Nanjing and is also buying land for a similar facility in Henan province.

"We're idling some assets, but we're shifting those resources into a different type of production that is more positioned to serve the market," Mr Warta said.

Cargill reported on Thursday that reduced hog feed demand in China, along with the ongoing US-China trade war and flooding in the US Midwest, led to a 41 per cent slide in adjusted quarterly profits.

For the first six months of 2019, China's soybean imports dropped 14.7 per cent from the same period last year as African swine fever curbed demand for hog feed, Chinese customs data showed on Friday.

Expectations for China to boost meat imports after losing hogs has caused some livestock producers in exporting countries to feed animals longer so that they grow bigger, Mr Warta said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices flat as tropical storm limits output, glut forecasts weigh

Gold strengthens over dovish testimony by Fed chief

Indonesia president vows to fight EU palm oil rules

Oil falls on dim Opec demand outlook, pares gains from Gulf of Mexico storm

Top Europe sugar refiner's Q1 net profit dives 73%

Gold hits one-week high as dollar dips after Powell's testimony

Editor's Choice

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_JLBYD13AAA_3834459.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Transport

Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Most Read

1 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
2 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
3 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
4 DBS chief sees 'four or five' candidates on his succession bench
5 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Must Read

BT_20190713_PGBRUNCH13COLOU_3834466.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Brunch

The doctor is online: why telemedicine apps need to tread with caution

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_LLASTAR13_3834200.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Technology

Rolls-Royce, A*Star pump extra S$8m into joint lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly