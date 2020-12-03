You are here

Chevron tightens belt again with billions more in cuts

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 10:49 PM

US oil major Chevron on Thursday cut billions off its long-term capital and exploratory budget after a major restructuring of its operations in a bid to ride out a collapse in oil prices and preserve its dividend.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] US oil major Chevron on Thursday cut billions off its long-term capital and exploratory budget after a major restructuring of its operations in a bid to ride out a collapse in oil prices and preserve its dividend.

Reeling from a sharp decline in oil demand and revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chevron and other oil majors have written off billions in asset values this year, while slashing output and laying off staff to save money.

Chevron, which was among the first oil and gas majors to cut spending plans this year, said it expects total capital and exploratory budget through 2025 to be between US$14 billion and US$16 billion. The earlier forecast was between US$19 billion and US$22 billion.

Despite the cut to the budget, the company expects to raise investments in key areas like the Permian basin, helped by an anticipated drop in capital needed for a major expansion in Kazakhstan.

The company also set the budget for next year at US$14 billion, the same as 2020, and kept aside US$11.5 billion for exploration and production related activities. Its downstream refining and related operations were allocated US$2.1 billion.

In contrast with Chevron, which has been praised for its capital discipline, its main US rival Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday said its spending next year will drop, but by 2025 it will boost expenditures above this year's US$23 billion level.

REUTERS

