You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China backs off top-down approach to steel output cuts

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

PRODUCTION cuts in China's mammoth steel sector will vary from mill to mill next autumn and winter, said an environmental ministry official, as the country shifts away from a "one size fits all" approach to fighting pollution.

That comes after China's state council earlier this month said the 82 cities required to take special anti-smog measures over autumn and winter would be able to draw up their own bespoke plans for those steps.

"This year, production curbs (in the steel industry) will definitely be differentiated based on the emission level at each steel mill," Liu Bingjiang, director of the air environmental management department at the Ministry of Environment and Ecology (MEE), said at a conference on Saturday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Industrial plants in the steel, cement and primary aluminium sectors in 28 northern cities were last winter ordered to cut as much as 50 per cent of their production capacity as part of the government's years-long "war on pollution".

But some local officials simply imposed blanket production suspensions on all industrial enterprises regardless of their emission levels, stoking public discontent.

The MEE said in May that it planned to end the "one size fits all" approach to fighting pollution. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

New GE unable to shake off old woes

Iran leader backs blocking Gulf oil exports if own sales stopped

Oilfield service giants miss forecasts despite soaring US production

Aramco bid to buy Sabic 'could delay its own IPO'

Baltimore sues oil and gas companies over catastrophic climate change

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018

BT_20180723_ABTRAIN23_3508115.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Diversity skills becoming management tools of the future

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening