You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China considers boosting state oil reserves

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing 

OIL'S historic price crash is prompting the Chinese government to consider buying more crude for state reserves, say people with knowledge of the matter.

Top planning officials are consulting with Chinese government agencies and state-owned energy companies about the possibility of bolstering the nation's strategic stockpiles with cheap oil, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Beijing is yet to decide whether to proceed, they added.

A bout of opportunistic buying by China could help ease the deluge of crude that is about to hit the global market as the world's biggest producers embark on a price war, and potentially draw a line under oil's collapse. Beijing's deliberations will also resonate in Washington, where some oil industry lobbyists are urging the Trump administration to bolster state stockpiles and help the nation's ailing oil drillers.

Nobody answered faxed inquiries to China's National Development and Reform Commission or the National Energy Administration.

Unlike the US, where data about the nation's strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) is updated publicly and regularly, China's state stockpiles are shrouded in mystery. The government generally keeps silent on the size of its hoard, meaning traders have to scrabble for c lues about how much it has and when it plans to buy.

They received one such insight in December, when state-owned China National Petroleum Corp said in a note on its website that the government intends to boost the capacity of its strategic petroleum reserves to 503 million barrels by the end of this year - an indicator of the maximum amount the government can store.

The US currently holds about 635 million barrels in its SPR, going by government data.

In September, the head of China's development and planning at the National Energy Administration said the country had total oil reserves, including strategic stockpiles, for about 80 days of use.

Some traders questioned whether the volatility in oil prices, near the highest level on record according to one measure, will complicate plans to add to reserves.

Brent crude tumbled 24 per cent on Monday, the biggest drop since 1991, but has since clawed back about 7 per cent of those losses. Futures were 0.6 per cent lower at US$36.99 a barrel at 7.52 am in London.

Prices are swinging wildly as Saudi Arabia and Russia engage in an intensifying fight for market share after the collapse of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and others (OPEC+) coalition last week prompted a supply free-for-all.

The Saudis have slashed their official prices and pledged to supply a record 12.3 million barrels a day next month, more than 25 per cent higher than last month's production. Moscow has responded by saying it has the ability to boost production by 500,000 barrels a day. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall after Saudi Aramco told to raise output capacity

Oil tanker costs double on Middle-East to Asia route

Malaysia aims to resolve palm oil spat with India soon

Gold rises as concerns over US stimulus dent risk appetite

Malaysia aims to resolve palm oil spat with India within a month

Malaysia forms panel to combat economic impact from virus, oil price crash

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 12:53 AM
Government & Economy

WHO labels Covid-19 as a pandemic

[GENEVA] The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health...

Mar 12, 2020 12:24 AM
Life & Culture

Pint-sized bird may be smallest dinosaur yet: study

[PARIS] Tinier than the teeniest bird, older than T-Rex and perfectly preserved for eternity: scientists have...

Mar 12, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Mnuchin says IMF, World Bank funds won't repay debts to China

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury is working with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to gain full...

Mar 12, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

GIC-backed Trax buys Boston-based firm Survey.com

TRAX, a computer vision tech and in-store analytics firm backed by GIC and Warburg Pincus, has made its fifth...

Mar 11, 2020 11:33 PM
Life & Culture

Weinstein gets 23 years in prison for sexual assault

[MANHATTAN] Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for sexual assault. His next stop is...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.