You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China govt think tank presses for 2025 CO2 cap

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 5:31 PM

[SHANGHAI] An influential Chinese think tank is calling on the government to set absolute caps on climate-warming greenhouse gas to ensure the country is on course for emissions to peak by the end of the next decade.

China, the world's biggest producer of greenhouse gas, has pledged to bring its total emissions to a peak by "around 2030" as part of its commitments to a global 2015 accord aimed at curbing temperature rises.

However, a research report circulated by the government-run National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation (NCSC) on Tuesday warned the goal might not be within reach unless absolute limits on carbon emissions are included in the nation's 2021-2025 five-year plan.

On a "business as usual" trajectory, annual CO2 emissions would grow from 11 gigatonnes in 2020 to 14.3 gigatonnes in 2030, and would still be rising, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Non-fossil fuels would account for 17.6 per cent of China's total energy mix by 2030 under current policies, falling short of China's pledge of around 20 per cent, the study added.

But CO2 emissions could be capped at around 10.6 gigatonnes by 2025 and kept stable over the 2025-2030 period. Tougher measures could also keep per capita emissions at 7.2 tonnes by 2030, lower than the "business as usual" level of 8.3 tonnes.

It said there was still room for big improvements, with recent policies focusing too heavily on industrial- rather than consumer-related emissions, particularly in areas like energy, construction and transportation.

China also needs to further reduce energy consumption per unit of GDP, speed up the elimination of backward coal-fired power technology and implement even tougher efficiency, waste heat and fuel economy standards, the think tank said.

Policymakers have also been too short-term in their thinking when it comes to setting industry goals, meaning that high-carbon assets in sectors like steel or coal could end up being "stranded" when policies are tightened in the future, it said.

The NCSC is a unit of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and plays a role in setting climate policies, but it remains unclear whether China will heed its recommendations, especially with the economy under pressure.

"The environment ministry is trying to push the idea of carbon caps in the overall five-year plan, which should be released in early 2021 ... but it doesn't have the final say," said Li Shuo, senior climate advisor with environmental group Greenpeace.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Geo Energy Q2 profit plummets 90% on lower coal prices, bad weather

European Union imposes duties of up to 18% on Indonesia biodiesel

China solar can compete without subsidy in 334 cities: study

Texas power prices surge to US$9,000 as searing heat continues

Trump promises more big energy projects at Pennsylvania plant

Oil soars near 5% as US delays tariffs on some Chinese goods

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

Breadtalk - Henry Chu.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk CEO quits, chairman to take over

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly