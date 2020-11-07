You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China inks first term deal for US LNG since trade war erupted

Sat, Nov 07, 2020 - 10:20 AM

[SINGAPORE] China inked its first term deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from an American exporter since the trade war disrupted deliveries, a sign of confidence that relations with the US could be normalising.

Foran Energy Group said it signed a framework agreement with US producer Cheniere Energy to purchase 26 cargoes between 2021 and 2025. The deal was made during the annual trade fair in Shanghai, a signature project of President Xi Jinping designed to showcase China's openness to the world. Prices will be linked to the US Henry Hub benchmark.

Chinese firms had stopped signing longer-term supply contracts with US exporters after Beijing slapped tariffs on shipments in retaliation to US levies on Chinese goods in 2018. A long-negotiated supply deal between Cheniere and Sinopec, China's refining and petrochemicals giant, never materialised due in part to the trade spat.

American LNG sales to China stopped completely between May 2019 and March this year. Imports have since resumed as Beijing looks to honour its commitments to the Phase One trade deal signed with Washington in January, even as broader political relations between the world's two largest economies have been stretched almost to breaking point.

Earlier this year, China introduced a tariff waiver programme that included LNG in a bid to increase imports. But China's largest buyers have been uneasy about making long-term pledges in case relations with Washington were to suddenly sour.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Cheniere sent nine LNG cargoes to China between March and August of this year, US Department of Energy figures show.

The company's deal with Foran comes shortly after the PipeChina natural gas project was completed in the third quarter. The pipeline system allows third-party access to Chinese LNG terminals and natural gas pipelines, Cheniere executive vice-president and chief commercial officer Anatol Feygin said during a Friday investors call.

"It's in a great market in South China for us that we can access and continue to support," Mr Feygin said. "We do not see this as a one-off. We think this as a whole cadre of companies that we can engage with for years and look forward to continued success and continued traction there."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold eyes best week since July on easing US dollar, elections

Oil falls 4% as US vote count continues, coronavirus cases rise

China's Australian copper ban seen hurting smelters

Gold retreats as US dollar ticks up, but set for weekly rise

Top US$5 trillion investor group pushes firms to cut out thermal coal

Oil falls amid European lockdowns, US election uncertainty

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 7, 2020 09:50 AM
Technology

Brazilian telecoms snub US official over Huawei 5G pressure

[BRASILIA] Brazil's top four telecom companies have decide not to meet with a visiting senior US official who has...

Nov 7, 2020 09:18 AM
Transport

Airbus monthly jet deliveries surge in October to near-2019 level

[PARIS] Europe's Airbus booked 72 jet deliveries in October, approaching last year's monthly pace for the first time...

Nov 7, 2020 08:51 AM
Government & Economy

Some Americans dance, others wield guns at vote-tallying sites as Biden's lead solidifies

[PHILADELPHIA] Supporters of Joe Biden danced in the streets outside a ballot-counting centre in Philadelphia on...

Nov 7, 2020 08:27 AM
Life & Culture

Johnny Depp dropped from 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing 'wife beater' case

[LOS ANGELES] Johnny Depp on Friday was forced out of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, days after losing a...

Nov 7, 2020 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

Biden on the cusp of US election victory as Trump presses unfounded fraud claims

[WILMINGTON/WASHINGTON] Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to winning the White House on Friday, expanding his narrow...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is America becoming a failed state?

The data behind US presidential elections and markets

UBS sued for US$500m by Chinese tycoon over deal gone awry

DoctorxDentist a bitter pill for practitioners; medical association steps in while threat of legal action brews

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for