You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China iron ore futures extend rise on supply concerns after Brazil dam collapse

Wed, Jan 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Manila

CHINA'S iron ore futures extended gains on Tuesday amid expectations of slower production by top producer Vale SA, but steel prices fell on caution ahead of the US-China trade talks this week.

China's benchmark iron ore contract soared to its highest in 16 months on Monday, after a dam holding mine waste at Vale's Corrego do Feijao mine in Brazil collapsed on Friday, burying mining facilities and killing dozens.

The disaster has created uncertainty for China's iron ore market at a time when demand for supply from the South American country is rising, traders say.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The most traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 0.9 per cent to 558.5 yuan (S$112.10) a tonne.

"Although the mine in question only has a 7.8 million tonne iron ore capacity, the larger issue is whether Vale will be able to navigate a myriad of lawsuits and penalties, not to mention operational restraints that could be imposed on it," said INTL FCStone commodity consultant Edward Meir.

Vale is the world's top supplier of low-aluminium iron ore, preferred by Chinese mills for its low impurity level.

Brazil's government weighed pushing for a management overhaul at Vale on Monday, while prosecutors, politicians and victims' families called for punishment.

The most active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 1.6 per cent to 3,653 yuan a tonne. Hot rolled coil was also down as much as 1.6 per cent to 3,561 yuan.

"Our analytics model on the ferrous futures complex is showing an outflow of money on the steel assets as we move into the US-China trade talks that is going to be held this week," said Darren Toh, a data scientist with Singapore-based steel and iron ore data analytics company Tivlon Technologies.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that the United States expects significant progress in trade talks in Washington with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, but that the two sides will be tackling "complicated issues".

"Market participants are de-risking their funds to avoid any swings caused by the noises coming out from the trade talks," Mr Toh said.

Dalian coking coal fell as much as 2.3 per cent to 1,196 yuan a tonne, while coke dropped as much as 2.2 per cent to 2,015 yuan. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China's HBIS to buy Tata's South-east Asian assets

JSW Steel, Duferco in talks on landmark US$600m steel prepayment deal: sources

Silver shortage promises to boost price in 2019

China's war on pollution seen to lift global shipbuilder prices

Indian millers to seek higher sugar price to clear dues

European companies secure record amounts of wind power

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
4 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
5 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

In Budget 2019, government could take bigger share of risk to support SMEs: DBS economist

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file72p3q1kei94cppvp9b0.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Transport

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 2018 up 5.5% to 65.6m

file6ub65cbemxyxw57da8f.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Real Estate

Gilstead Court relaunched for en bloc sale as owners decide on cutting reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening