You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China iron ore rebounds, but set for first monthly drop in nine

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 12:13 PM

[MANILA] Iron ore futures in China climbed on Friday, buoyed as some restocking demand for the steelmaking material emerged, but were on track for their first monthly decline since November 2018 as rising supply and uncertain demand prospects sparked selloffs.

The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January 2020 delivery, gained as much as 2.1 per cent to 596 yuan (US$84.03) a tonne, extending the rebound after hitting its lowest in nearly three months earlier in the week.

On the Singapore Exchange, the front-month October 2019 iron ore contract was 2.2 per cent higher at US$79.33 a tonne in early trade.

Dalian iron ore is set to post a more than 20 per cent slump in August, while spot prices have pulled back from five-year peaks hit in early July, as shipments of the material from Brazil and Australia rose and domestic steel demand ebbed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The steel glut in China, which produces half of the global supply, and a seasonal lull in demand weighed on prices of the construction and manufacturing material in recent weeks.

"The iron ore price collapse was triggered by macro events, but there were also fundamentals in the market that hinted at a correction," said Erik Hedborg, iron ore analyst at metals consultancy CRU Group in London.

Some restocking demand has emerged to support iron ore prices, as steel mills anticipate production curbs in China's top steelmaking city of Tangshan to be eased in September, and also prepare for a possible buildup in steel demand.

"Steel inventories are easing from the highs," said Darren Toh, a data scientist with steel and iron ore analytics firm Tivlon Technologies in Singapore.

"Our data steel analytics model is expecting a ramp-up of steel demand starting from the second week of September," he said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold slips as positive US-China trade vibes lift equities

Trump promises 'giant package' related to ethanol to please farmers

Pertamina looks to expand overseas in 2020

USDA to probe beef market after Tyson Foods slaughterhouse fire

Trump to announce plan to boost biofuel demand soon: US agriculture secretary

Oil prices gain nearly 2% after drop in US crude inventories

Editor's Choice

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

nz_supermarket_300827.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Must Read

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up steering committee for switch from interest rate benchmark SOR

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending drops in July as home loans shrink further: MAS preliminary data

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly