You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China is said to be preparing to buy US LNG and soybeans again

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 2:31 PM

file72eb9lvhwygbvhqndqy.jpg
Chinese officials have begun preparing to restart imports of US soybeans and liquefied natural gas, the first sign confirming the claims of President Donald Trump and the White House that China had agreed to start buying some US products "immediately."
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Chinese officials have begun preparing to restart imports of US soybeans and liquefied natural gas, the first sign confirming the claims of President Donald Trump and the White House that China had agreed to start buying some US products "immediately."

Chinese officials have been told to take necessary steps for the purchases, according to two officials with knowledge of the discussions. It wasn't clear whether the preparations meant China would cut the retaliatory tariffs it imposed on those products, or when the purchases would happen. It is possible that Beijing could reimburse buyers for the tariffs they pay, as they have done for purchases for the state soybean reserve.

Chinese purchases of the goods collapsed after Beijing imposed tariffs on them in retaliation for US import taxes. The two nations agreed to temporarily halt the spiraling exchange of tariffs over the weekend, promising to try and iron out their differences by the start of March next year.

China's Ministry of Commerce didn't respond to phone calls and a faxed request to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chinese imports of American soybeans fell 95 per cent in October compared to last year, damaging the prospects of Midwest farmers who are in the middle of harvest. Even if the tariffs are lifted now, the US crop is becoming less competitive in the Chinese market as the harvest season approaches in South America. America has probably already missed its best chance to sell soybeans to China, according to Cargill Inc., one of the world's biggest agriculture commodity traders.

US liquefied natural gas was also absent from China's shopping list in October, following Beijing's move in September to impose a retaliatory 10 per cent tariff on US supplies. Even so, Asia's biggest gas consumer imported at least one US cargo in November, according to vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, and there's another en route. Heading into winter, Australia, Turkmenistan and Qatar were China's top gas suppliers, according to customs.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

Must Read

nm-techdepot-0512.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore unveils plan to help media industry be digital-ready

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Dec 5, 2018
SME

More Singapore SMEs expect lower turnover in 2018, cite challenging business climate: DP Info poll

AK_Singtel_0512.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel puts global cybersecurity businesses under Trustwave umbrella

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening