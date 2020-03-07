You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China Jan-Feb crude oil imports rise 5.2% year-on-year on pre-virus restocking

Sat, Mar 07, 2020 - 12:41 PM

nz_crudeoil_070365.jpg
China's crude oil imports over the first two months of 2020 rose 5.2 per cent from a year earlier despite the spread of the coronavirus, customs data showed on Saturday, as refiners built up inventories of feedstock ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's crude oil imports over the first two months of 2020 rose 5.2 per cent from a year earlier despite the spread of the coronavirus, customs data showed on Saturday, as refiners built up inventories of feedstock ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday.

Crude oil arrivals for the world's biggest oil importer were 86.09 million tonnes in January and February, equivalent to 10.47 million barrels per day (bpd).

That was up from 81.83 million tonnes, or 10.12 million bpd, in the same period for last year but down from 10.7 million bpd in December.

Natural gas imports were also up year-on-year, climbing 2.8 per cent to 17.8 million tonnes.

The General Administration of Customs said last month it would combine preliminary trade data for January and February instead of releasing data for individual months.

SEE ALSO

China virus fight sparks outcry over female frontline staff

Early-year data in China is typically distorted by the week-long Chinese New Year holiday, while this year the coronavirus epidemic has also widely disrupted business.

Refiners traditionally boost crude oil imports ahead of the holiday, which began on Jan 24, to stock up on supply.

As the virus spread in late January, China extended the Chinese New Year holiday and several cities introduced restrictions on vehicles entering their limits. Other land and air transport links were also cut.

The high import number has pushed up crude oil inventory levels, with refineries slashing run rates or carrying out overhauls to cope with the sharp fall in consumption of refined oil products, including jet and motor fuels.

According to commodity data firm Kpler, Chinese oil inventories soared to a record high of 782 million barrels in late February.

State oil refiners PetroChina and Sinopec cut their oil throughput by 10 to 20 per cent in February, while independent refiners in eastern China's Shandong province made larger reductions, some to less than half of their capacity.

Sinopec's largest refining subsidiary, Zhenhai Refining and Chemical Company, is expected to shut down a 160,000 bpd crude distillation unit around mid-March for regular maintenance.

Meanwhile, the average operating rate at teapots in Shandong was below 40 per cent by late February, the lowest level in five years, according to analysts at JLC consultancy and Longzhong Information Group.

The China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation has warned of financial pressure on some small- and medium-sized refineries due to a fall in sales and a rise in inventories.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China Jan-Feb iron ore imports rise on firm demand despite virus disruption

Oil takes biggest daily dive in over a decade as Russia, OPEC split

Covid-19: SP to cut director fees, senior management bonuses

Covid-19: SP Group directors, senior management to take pay cut

Iron ore retreats on coronavirus fears, but posts weekly gain

Gold set for biggest weekly gain since Oct 2011 as fears mount over virus impact

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 7, 2020 02:01 PM
Government & Economy

China virus fight sparks outcry over female frontline staff

[BEIJING] China's fight against the coronavirus epidemic has triggered anger over the neglect of frontline female...

Mar 7, 2020 01:43 PM
Government & Economy

China says reports it fired laser at US plane last month untrue

[BEIJING] China said media reports it had fired a laser at a United States surveillance aircraft last month "did not...

Mar 7, 2020 01:28 PM
Transport

Malaysia's Malindo Air asks staff to take up to 50% pay cut to cushion coronavirus blow

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malindo Air has ordered its staff to take up to a 50 per cent pay cut and two weeks unpaid leave as...

Mar 7, 2020 01:04 PM
Government & Economy

Australian clinic closes after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

[SYDNEY] Australian health authorities said on Saturday they had closed a clinic and were contacting around 70...

Mar 7, 2020 12:22 PM
Energy & Commodities

China Jan-Feb iron ore imports rise on firm demand despite virus disruption

[BEIJING] China's iron ore imports rose 1.5 per cent over January and February from the same period a year earlier,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.