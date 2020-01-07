You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China must cancel new coal plants to achieve climate goals: study

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 10:37 AM

nz_coalplant_070153.jpg
China must end the construction of all new coal-fired power plants in order to meet long-term climate goals in the most economically feasible manner, according to a study co-authored by a government-backed research institute.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] China must end the construction of all new coal-fired power plants in order to meet long-term climate goals in the most economically feasible manner, according to a study co-authored by a government-backed research institute.

China's energy strategy over the next decade is under close scrutiny as it aims to bring climate warming carbon emissions to a peak by 2030 and fulfil a pledge made as part of the 2015 Paris agreement.

But with economic growth at its slowest pace in nearly 30 years, Beijing has continued to approve new coal-fired plants, raising fears the world's biggest producer of greenhouse gas is backtracking on its commitments.

Beijing is capable of phasing out coal to help meet a global target to keep temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050, but only if it embarks on a "structured and sustainable" closure strategy to minimise the economic impact, according to the study by Chinese government researchers and the University of Maryland Center for Global Sustainability published on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The report, which evaluated more than 1,000 existing coal-fired power plants, said China must first end new construction and then rapidly close older and inefficient plants. As much as 112 gigawatts (GW) does not meet environmental standards and could be shut down immediately, it said.

SEE ALSO

Deadly fires Down Under: Australia should wean itself off fossil fuels

China currently has over 1,000 GW of coal-fired power, accounting for about 60 per cent of the country's total installed generation capacity.

"Well-designed policies can help lower the cost of coal-power deep decarbonization," said Jiang Kejun, research professor with the Chinese government-backed Energy Research Institute, one of the report's authors.

China should also change the role of coal-fired power in its energy system. By reducing the total operating hours of each plant, China could make coal-fired power a "peak load" supplier during periods of high electricity consumption, rather than the main "baseload" power source.

Beijing promised last year to show the "highest possible ambition" when drawing up new climate pledges for the coming decade, but it has built 42.9 GW of new coal-fired power capacity since the start of 2018, with another 121 GW under construction.

According to a research institute run by the State Grid Corp, China will still need 1,250 GW to 1,400 GW of coal-fired power over the long term to guarantee stable electricity supplies.

 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

UK’s EG Group weighs counterbid for Caltex Australia

Agriculture trader Louis Dreyfus cuts jobs to rein in costs

Occidental plans to slash US$7.8b debt with pipeline split

Brazil looks to smooth impact of oil price spikes: minister

Oil steadies as market ponders Iran's next move

Oil hits US$70 as Mideast crisis deepens fear of supply disruption

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 10:49 AM
Transport

Bentley returns to profitability as sales rise in 2019

[LONDON] British luxury carmaker Bentley returned to profitability in 2019, helped by a 5 per cent sales increase...

Jan 7, 2020 10:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

UK’s EG Group weighs counterbid for Caltex Australia

[SYDNEY] EG Group, one of the world's largest independent gas station and convenience store chains, is considering a...

Jan 7, 2020 10:45 AM
Government & Economy

Philippine inflation speeds up in December on higher food costs

[MANILA] Philippine annual inflation picked up more than expected in December, but remained within the central bank'...

Jan 7, 2020 10:41 AM
Government & Economy

With clock ticking, British MPs scrutinise Brexit deal

[LONDON] British MPs on Tuesday resume scrutiny of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal as he races to get it...

Jan 7, 2020 10:41 AM
Energy & Commodities

Agriculture trader Louis Dreyfus cuts jobs to rein in costs

[CHICAGO] Louis Dreyfus Co is cutting jobs as the embattled agricultural commodities trader tightens its belt amid...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly