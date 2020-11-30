You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China seeks to import jet fuel ahead of Lunar New Year holidays

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 10:53 AM

[SHANGHAI] Lunar New Year may be more than two months away but one Chinese fuel supplier is already gearing up for an expected surge in air travel.

China Aviation Oil is seeking to import jet fuel for January delivery in its first buy tender since May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The move by CAO, one of the largest buyers of jet fuel in Asia, comes as Chinese domestic air travel continues to recover after the pandemic-driven destruction.

Tourism has rebounded in China after early and aggressive measures by the country to tackle the coronavirus proved effective in curbing its spread. The nation's success in warding off a major outbreak during the Golden Week holiday in early October could also help boost optimism for locals preparing to travel back home during the Lunar New Year break.

Traders expect a rise in Chinese jet fuel imports ahead of the extended holiday in February, even as overall volumes are forecast to remain well below 2019 levels.

CAO's activity is a positive sign that China's jet fuel consumption is improving, said Fenglei Shi, an analyst at IHS Markit. However, buying is partly driven by the incentive to stock up ahead of the Spring Festival when travel usually peaks, and there are still some uncertainties after the holiday ends, she said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While China's typically a net exporter of jet fuel, the country also imports the fuel in an opportunistic manner.

China's domestic aviation has been a rare recovery story in the midst of a suffering global jet fuel market, with local flights last month at about 88 per cent of the levels seen a year earlier. IHS Markit expects jet fuel demand to reach 95 per cent of 2019's level by this month.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Opec+ fails to agree on output-hike delay before big meeting

Opec and its allies are mulling extending output cuts

Opec faces seismic demand split as cartel plots next move

Oil prices post weekly gain ahead of Opec+ meeting

Gold drops below US$1,800 to lowest since July on vaccine

Petronas warns of challenging Q4 amid volatile oil prices

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 10:53 AM
Banking & Finance

RBNZ to look into outage at its Exchange Settlement Account System

[SYDNEY] The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said it would look into the cause of an outage at its Exchange...

Nov 30, 2020 10:42 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending continues to slide in Oct: MAS data

SINGAPORE's bank lending in October fell for the eighth straight month on continued weakness in business loans, data...

Nov 30, 2020 10:21 AM
Technology

Taiwan's GlobalWafers in talks to buy silicon-wafer maker Siltronic for 3.75b euros

[NEW YORK] Taiwan's GlobalWafers said it's in advanced talks to acquire Siltronic, a German manufacturer of silicon...

Nov 30, 2020 10:17 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB to set up electronic FX pricing and trade engine in Singapore

UOB on Monday said it will set up an electronic foreign exchange (FX) pricing and trading engine in Singapore,...

Nov 30, 2020 09:53 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down at the start of trade on Monday as investors take profits from a recent...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

Medtecs strategises to be more than a one-hit pandemic wonder

Yoma Strategic sinks deeper into the red with US$60.5m full-year net loss

First Reit to restructure Lippo Karawaci's master lease agreements

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for