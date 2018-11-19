You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China starts probe on Australian barley as trade tensions simmer

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 2:16 PM

file72tvf8u7rglelcmyogv.jpg
China is starting an anti-dumping investigation on imports of Australian barley, sending a signal the world's top commodity buyer may be increasing scrutiny of one of its most important suppliers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China is starting an anti-dumping investigation on imports of Australian barley, sending a signal the world's top commodity buyer may be increasing scrutiny of one of its most important suppliers.

The one-year probe will start on Monday, and could be extended to May 19, 2020, according to a statement on the Ministry of Commerce's website. Australian barley is being sold at "lower than normal" prices, and China's domestic industry has suffered as a result of the cheap supply, it said.

China is Australia's biggest buyer of barley, purchasing about US$1.28 billion worth of the commodity last year. While iron ore, coal and wool are more significant for Australia's exports, the investigation into barley is a sign China is willing to strain a traditionally strong trading relationship amid sharpening political tensions with Australia and the trade war with the US.

"It's more about political relations" than economic concerns, said Ma Wenfeng, an analyst with Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultant Co. The move almost immediately follows Australia's decision with the U.S. to jointly redevelop a naval base in Papua New Guinea and is likely in retaliation to that, he said. "Based on our calculations, there is no dumping of Australian barley on the domestic market."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The investigation has come as a drought ravages Australia, bruising its barley business. Imports of the grain doubled on the year to 6.5 million tons in 2017, China's official customs data showed. However, Australia's output this year is likely to sink 7 per cent, reducing total exports by almost 40 per cent in the 2018-19 season, according to the nation's government forecasts. A survey by industry group INTL FCStone Inc. predicts this season's crop may be as low as 6.6 million tons.

"Australia does not dump barley," said Tony Russell, Executive Manager at Grains Industry Market Access Forum, which represents members in the grains industry and works with the government in Australia. "It is not dumping but we are perplexed as to what it might be. We are quite confident we can justify our trading position and our position in relation to dumping."

Meanwhile, China may struggle to meet its brewing industry's burgeoning consumption of barley. Given concerns over quality, China can't fill that demand domestically, and the anti-dumping investigation may raise domestic beer prices, Beijing Orient's Ma said. China needs to import 2 million to 3 million tons of brewing-quality barley a year, said Cherry Zhang, an analyst with Shanghai JC Intelligence Co.

The probe may have little impact on barley used in animal feed. China's mills are reducing shipments because import prices are already higher than the cost of domestic corn, Zhang said. When prices were cheaper, Chinese feed mills had used imported barley as a substitute for corn, she said.

CBH Group declined to comment when asked about the probe. CBH is Australia's largest exporter of grains, according to the company. Cao Huijun, secretary general of China Food Industrial Association's beer committee, declined to comment.

China's agricultural trade is already in turmoil this year as a result of the trade spat with the US, with the country all but cutting off American soy imports -- a market that was previously worth more than US$12 billion a year to US farmers. China's probe on imports of U.S. sorghum was one of its first shots in the trade war this year.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

China's fight against smog makes palladium 2018's best metal

Rio Tinto, Nespresso join forces to make coffee pods greener

Golden Energy and Resources leads A$249m bid for Australia-listed Stanmore Coal

First Asian ship fuelled by methanol may set sail from Singapore next year

Romania could challenge Russia's iron grip on Europe's energy supply

Oil shortselling continues to rise with faith in Opec waning

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
4 13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council
5 Keppel Corp offshore and marine unit scraps newbuild asset project, scores settlement deal

Must Read

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

Nov 19, 2018
Garage

S-E Asia venture capital, private equity deal value to double previous 5 years' to US$70b by 2024: report

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening