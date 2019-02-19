You are here

China state utility, independent gas firm jointly build east China pipeline: report

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 12:45 PM

[SINGAPORE] Chinese state-run utility Huadian Group and independent gas company Guanghui Group have started laying a natural gas pipeline that would connect a gas receiving terminal with industrial users in east China's Jiangsu province, local state media reported on Tuesday.

The 171km Qitong pipeline, which has an annual transport capacity of 4 billion cubic metres, starts at Qidong, where privately-run Guanghui Group operates a liquefied natural gas receiving terminal, and ends at Nantong city, Xinhua Daily reported.

The pipeline, which would cost 1.259 billion yuan (S$522.6 million) to build, is likely to be operational by the end of October 2019, the report said, adding that it would then be linked to the West-to-East gas pipeline project operated by state energy group PetroChina.

