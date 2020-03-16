You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China steel association warns of iron ore speculation risks amid market fluctuations

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 11:42 AM

AB_steel_160320.jpg
China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) warned about speculation risks in the market, as the trend for the iron ore index was deviating from the supply and demand fundamentals and the spot market, the Xinhua official news agency reported on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) warned about speculation risks in the market, as the trend for the iron ore index was deviating from the supply and demand fundamentals and the spot market, the Xinhua official news agency reported on Sunday.

The benchmark Platts iron ore index had surged 15 per cent, as of last Friday after the holidays, Luo Tiejun, vice chairman of CISA, told Xinhua in an interview, adding that prices for steel products dropped 9 per cent between Feb 3 and March 13.

"Iron ore prices rose 20 per cent at same period last year due to Brazil's tailing dam disaster," said Mr Luo. "Now it rose obviously again, (which is) more driven by capital and sentiment."

Iron ore prices have been volatile since late January, when the novel coronavirus broke out across China and disrupted economic activity.

The most-actively traded May contract of iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange plunged to a near three-month low in early February but picked up 13 per cent since Feb 10.

SEE ALSO

China home price growth stalls, sales plunge amid virus shutdown

Mr Luo suggested the compiling of spot iron-ore price index should be based on real transaction prices in spot market and free from the impact of financial derivatives like futures and swaps.

He also called for related regulators to strictly supervise iron ore price indexes, iron ore spot and futures trading and crack down on irregularities and vicious speculation.

China's iron ore imports rose 1.5 per cent over January and February compared with same period last year amid firm demand at mills and stabilising shipments from big miners.

The CISA had a teleconference with Brazilian miner Vale's representative in Shanghai, who pledged the epidemic had not caused any concrete impact on its operations and logistics, the association said on its website last week.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices extend losses on price war, virus fallout

China Jan-Feb steel output rises 3.1% despite coronavirus disruptions

Gold gets 'groove back' as central banks seek to bolster growth

Aramco to cut capital spending over Covid-19; 2019 profits fall

Petrol now cheaper, just when Americans are not needing it

Palladium's hot run turns cold in metal's biggest-ever turnabout

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 11:58 AM
Real Estate

China home price growth stalls, sales plunge amid virus shutdown

[SHANGHAI] China home-price growth stalled last month and sales plunged as large swathes of the country were locked...

Mar 16, 2020 11:57 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand bans mass gatherings, promises fiscal package will be significant

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern banned gatherings of 500 people or more on Monday, as said...

Mar 16, 2020 11:54 AM
Consumer

The man with 17,700 bottles of hand sanitiser just donated them

[CHATTANOOGA] A Tennessee man who became a subject of national scorn after stockpiling 17,700 bottles of hand...

Mar 16, 2020 11:49 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian pension fund suspends stock lending as markets slump

[BENGALURU] Australian pension fund UniSuper said on Monday it will suspend its stock lending programme indefinitely...

Mar 16, 2020 11:41 AM
Government & Economy

Australia mulls second stimulus package to tackle coronavirus: sources

[SYDNEY] Australia is considering a second round of economic stimulus, three sources familiar with the deliberations...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.