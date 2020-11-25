You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China steelmaker Jiangsu Shagang to enter new business area, buy big data assets

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 12:44 PM

[BEIJING] Jiangsu Shagang Co, the listed arm of China's top private steelmaker Shagang Group, plans to enter the data centre industry through a 18.8 billion yuan (S$3.84 billion) deal to diversify its operational risks and increase profits.

The company aims to buy a Suzhou investment firm, which owns a 51 per cent stake in UK-based data centre operator Global Switch Holdings via a cash and share deal, it said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on late Tuesday.

"After the transaction, the company's main business will shift from special steel to both special steel and data centre," said Shagang, adding the transformation will enhance the company's profitability and risk resistance capacity amid fierce competition in the ferrous sector.

Jiangsu Shagang had announced the plan as early as 2017, when the deal amount was estimated at 23.8 billion yuan. The latest deal excludes purchase of stakes in one of Global Switch's clients and takes into consideration a change in the base data of assets evaluated.

The steelmaker said it will raise up to 200 million yuan via share issue to fund the acquisition.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

China, the world's top steel producer, which is expected to churn out over one billion tonnes of the industrial metal, is still facing challenges to eliminate outdated capacity and upgrade steel products.

The acquisition will help Shagang to expand its "digital, network and intelligent transition", and is in response to Beijing's "new infrastructure" push after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal is subject to domestic and foreign regulators' approval, according to the statement.

Shagang did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

Its share price plunged 10 per cent to hit the daily limit after trading resumed on Wednesday, having been suspended since Nov 19.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 12:49 PM
Garage

AI startup Pulsifi raises US$1.8m in angel funding to boost Europe expansion

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) company Pulsifi, which is based in Singapore and Malaysia, has raised US$1.8 million in...

Nov 25, 2020 12:47 PM
Government & Economy

Trump planning to pardon ex-aide Flynn: US media

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump plans to pardon his former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who...

Nov 25, 2020 12:35 PM
Government & Economy

China weighs legal steps against 'diehard' supporters of Taiwan independence

[BEIJING] China is considering drawing up a blacklist of "diehard" supporters of Taiwan's independence, the...

Nov 25, 2020 12:24 PM
Transport

Philippine Airlines plans court protection as pandemic hits finances

[MANILA] Philippine Airlines plans to seek court protection from creditors while it pursues debt restructuring with...

Nov 25, 2020 12:17 PM
Life & Culture

Faded K-pop star competes for comeback

[SEOUL] When Ryu Sera made her debut with K-pop girlband Nine Muses, the years of intense training and ruthless...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: UOB, Singapore Airlines, ST Engineering, Cromwell E-Reit

High Court dismisses Singapore firm's bid to release funds to pare Wirecard 'loans'

Sea's Forrest Li credits Singapore in Businessman of the Year win

Singapore stocks rise at open, tracking Wall Street advance; STI up 0.6%

US oil industry group pledges to fight possible Biden fracking limits

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for