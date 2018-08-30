You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China to ensure sufficient gas supplies for this winter's fight against smog

Government trying to avoid repeat of the shortages that hit parts of northern China last year
Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

CHINA will make sure it has enough natural gas before forcing more residents to stop using coal for heating this winter, state media said on Wednesday, to try to avoid a repeat of the shortages that hit parts of northern China last year.

To meet its tough air quality targets for 2017, China launched a campaign last October aimed at curbing industrial output, restricting traffic and cutting coal use in 28 northern cities known for their heavy smog.

But as authorities throughout the region rushed to convert coal-fired heating boilers to cleaner-burning but scarcer natural gas, some villages lacking supplies and infrastructure were left without heating during the freezing winter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Officials were subsequently accused of adopting an overzealous "one size fits all" approach to battling smog, and the government promised to learn from its mistakes.

The Communist Party newspaper People's Daily cited China's vice-minister of finance Liu Wei as saying that future attempts to convert coal-fired boilers to natural gas must secure a "matching supply source" before proceeding.

Cities must sign winter supply contracts before going ahead this year, and must also strictly control the construction of new industrial gas-consuming projects and improve storage facilities, the paper said, citing a recent cross-ministerial meeting to prepare for the coming winter's anti-smog efforts.

Around 20,000 sq km of territory north of the Yangtze river are covered by a state coal-fired urban heating system that is activated in mid-November and shut down in March.

By 2016, the system was burning an estimated 400 million tonnes of coal each winter, with only half of the total subject to emissions controls, making it one of the country's biggest sources of smog.

China has established a "pilot clean-heating city" scheme aimed at developing alternative heating methods throughout the north, with plans to introduce not only natural gas, but also electric, geothermal, biomass and nuclear heating systems.

But ensuring there are enough energy supplies will remain the priority for this year, the People's Daily cited Liu Baohua, vice-director of the National Energy Administration, as saying.

The paper said China's reliance on imported natural gas is expected to rise to 44 per cent this year from 38 per cent in 2017, putting supplies under even greater pressure. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Despair for Australian farmers as drought kills livestock

California moves towards requiring 100% clean power by 2045

Japanese LPG firm Gyxis to open office in Singapore

China to start new anti-dumping probe on some bisphenol A imports

Gold miner Wilton Resources sinks deeper into the red with 24.7b rupiah Q4 loss

Oil dips on profit-taking, trade deal limits decline

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

BT_20180830_ASEAN2_3546862.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean service providers, exporters to gain from new agreements

BT_20180830_JAPANESE_3546958.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Stocks

Record 3.9t yen selloff so far this year weighing on Japan's bourse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening