You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China to investigate state-owned giants Minmetals, ChemChina in new pollution audits

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 9:30 AM

[SHANGHAI] China will investigate state-owned metals conglomerate China Minmetals and chemical producer China National Chemical in a new round of central government environmental audits, the environment ministry said.

China is about to embark on the second round of inspections into environmental compliance in its provinces and regions.

This will be the first time the investigations will specifically target state-owned firms.

The investigation teams are run directly by the ruling Chinese Communist Party and headed by retired government ministers or provincial heads. They have the authority to visit any site and summon any official to explain their conduct.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The environment ministry said on Monday that eight teams had already been set up, focusing on the cities of Shanghai and Chongqing, the provinces of Fujian, Hainan, Gansu and Qinghai as well as the two giant state-owned enterprises.

Minmetals was heavily criticised during a previous environmental audit carried out in the province of Hunan, with the company accused by inspectors of being a "big corporate bully" after its subsidiaries failed to rectify a series of violations dating back to 2013.

The Shandong branch of ChemChina, which took over the Swiss agrochemicals firm Syngenta in 2017, was also criticised for producing and selling substandard diesel and for refusing to cooperate with inspections.

A spokesman for Minmetals told Reuters that the investigations would have no impact on the company's operations. A spokesman with ChemChina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China's war on pollution could boost solar power: study

US slaps new duties on steel from Mexico and China

Oil steadies as demand worries offset Iran's new nuclear threats

China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut

Summer crop planting down 27% in India on patchy monsoon rains

China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm
5 Deutsche Bank axes whole teams in Asia-Pacific as 18,000 job cuts begin

Must Read

BT_20190709_LMXDB9_3829795.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted

Jul 9, 2019
Garage

Bitmain crypto-billionaire unveils new Singapore-based startup as bitcoin rises

Jul 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, CapitaLand, Frasers Property, SembMarine, Datapulse, Lian Beng

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to install solar panels atop 6 CapitaLand properties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening