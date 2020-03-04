You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China to ramp up petrols exports amid virus, adding to regional glut

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 11:19 AM

rk_petrol_040320.jpg
China is to ramp up petrol exports in March and April as its refiners rid themselves of excess stock in the world's largest energy consumer after the coronavirus outbreak hit domestic fuel sales.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] China is to ramp up petrol exports in March and April as its refiners rid themselves of excess stock in the world's largest energy consumer after the coronavirus outbreak hit domestic fuel sales.

The scale-up in Chinese exports could exert further downward pressure on petrol margins in the region where supply is also on the rise. The virus could reduce demand by as much as 730,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter, according to energy consulting firm FGE, more than double the monthly imports by Asia's top petrol importer, Indonesia.

Estimates from industry sources and FGE showed that Chinese petrol exports are expected to rise to about 465,000 to 530,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March, potentially surpassing the all-time high of 520,000 bpd seen in November.

China's petrol exports are already increasing as trucks in the country resume work, easing earlier bottlenecks, FGE analysts Sri Paravaikkarasu and Sandy Kwa said.

The projected exports would be a big leap from February's shipments estimated at a six-month low of about 1.2 million tonnes, according to Refinitiv Oil Research.

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: Citi slashes target prices for Singapore banks on Fed rate cut

Asia is expected to see a petrol supply surplus of 120,000 bpd in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier, according to FGE.

"Even before the coronavirus outbreak, we were expecting China's petrol surplus to grow strongly this year due to new refining capacity with a pronounced light-distillates supply focus," said JBC Energy's lead Asia analyst, Kostantsa Rangelova.

But the coming spring refinery maintenance, a slow recovery in Chinese petrol demand and expectations of discretionary driving during the peak summer season would support the petrol market from second quarter, said Mr Paravaikkarasu and Ms Kwa.

"As such, cracks (to Dubai crude) should then edge up to around US$7 to US$8 a barrel by end-Q2," they said, versus current levels of US$5 to US$6 a barrel.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Alita Resources probed for potential listing rule breaches

Gold forges higher with Fed's cut stoking demand for havens

Oil lower on coronavirus fears despite Fed rate cut and hopes for Opec+ output cut

Olam to sell remaining 50% stake in Indonesian sugar JV for more than US$80m

China oil refining profits plunge 42% in 2019 as overcapacity grows

China's Baosteel to issue up to 3b yuan of bonds amid virus outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 11:14 AM
Government & Economy

Japan lifts evacuation order for part of disaster-hit Fukushima town

[TOKYO] Japan on Wednesday lifted an evacuation order for parts of Futaba, one of two towns where the crippled...

Mar 4, 2020 11:07 AM
Government & Economy

China's central bank keeps short-term rates steady despite Federal Reserve easing

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank kept short-term borrowing costs steady on Wednesday, shrugging off the US Federal...

Mar 4, 2020 11:06 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Japfa to 'buy' on strong Q4 results

DBS Group Research has upgraded agri-food firm Japfa to "buy" and raised its target price to S$0.84 from S$0.53...

Mar 4, 2020 10:22 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Citi slashes target prices for Singapore banks on Fed rate cut

CITI Research on Wednesday slashed its target prices for Singapore banks, and shaved down its earnings estimates for...

Mar 4, 2020 10:17 AM
Companies & Markets

Alita Resources probed for potential listing rule breaches

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) is investigating Alita Resources, formerly Alliance Mineral Assets,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.