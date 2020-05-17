You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China urges food companies to boost supplies on fears of further Covid-19 disruption

Sun, May 17, 2020 - 2:47 PM

[SINGAPORE] China has asked trading firms and food processors to boost inventories of grains and oilseeds as a possible second wave of coronavirus cases and worsening infection rates elsewhere raise concerns about global supply lines.

Both state-run and private grain traders as well as...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 17, 2020 02:24 PM
Technology

China injects US$2.25b into local chip firm

[BEIJING] China's state-backed funds pumped US$2.25 billion into a Semiconductor Manufacturing International wafer...

May 17, 2020 02:01 PM
Government & Economy

Australia says China ignores calls to ease trade tension

[MELBOURNE] Australia urged China on Sunday to respond to its requests to discuss easing tensions between the two...

May 17, 2020 01:44 PM
Government & Economy

Democrats launch probe of Trump's firing of US State Dept watchdog

[WASHINGTON] Democrats in Congress on Saturday launched an investigation into President Donald Trump's move to oust...

May 17, 2020 01:35 PM
Transport

Fiat seeks 6.3b euro state-backed loan for Italy operations

[ROME] Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said it's in talks to obtain an Italian state-backed credit line of as much...

May 17, 2020 01:09 PM
Government & Economy

China, South Korea consult Japan on easing business travel curbs: media

[TOKYO] China and South Korea have consulted Japan about easing border controls on business travellers to help...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.