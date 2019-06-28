You are here

China will continue to import Iranian oil: Chinese official

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 10:39 PM

China said Friday it would continue to import Iranian oil in defiance of US sanctions on the country, a day before US and Chinese leaders are to meet to try to resolve thorny trade disputes.
[VIENNA] China said Friday it would continue to import Iranian oil in defiance of US sanctions on the country, a day before US and Chinese leaders are to meet to try to resolve thorny trade disputes.

"We reject the unilateral imposition of sanctions," said Fu Cong, Director General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Arms Control, on the sidelines of meeting in Vienna on the implimentation of the 2015 agreement to limit Iran's nuclear programme.

