You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities
US OIL SANCTION WAIVERS

China's complaint to US over Iran decision strains complicated ties

Move will contribute to volatility in Middle East and in int'l energy market: Beijing
Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190424_LAVAN_3761866.jpg
China is Iran's largest crude oil customer, with total imports last year of 29.27 million tonnes, or about 585,400 barrels a day, roughly 6 per cent of China's total oil imports, according to customs data.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

CHINA'S Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it has formally complained to the United States over its decision to end waivers on sanctions on Iranian oil imports, adding another fault line to already complicated Beijing-Washington ties.

China is Iran's largest crude oil customer, with total imports last year of 29.27 million tonnes, or about 585,400 barrels a day, roughly 6 per cent of China's total oil imports, according to customs data.

Washington has announced that all Iran sanction waivers will end by May, causing crude oil prices to rise and pressuring importers to cut their Iranian imports to zero.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China was one of eight global buyers that won exemptions to import crude oil last November.

China is resolutely opposed to the US enforcing unilateral sanctions or "long armed jurisdiction", Geng Shuang, a ministry spokesman, told a daily news briefing.

"The decision from the US will contribute to volatility in the Middle East and in the international energy market. We urge the US to take a responsible attitude and play a constructive role, not the opposite," Mr Geng said.

"China has already lodged representations with the US side about this."

The "normal" energy cooperation China and other countries have with Iran within the framework of international law is lawful and reasonable, and should be respected, he added.

"China urges the US side to earnestly respect China's interests and concerns and not take any wrong actions that harm China's interests."

China will continue to work to protect the legitimate rights of Chinese firms, Mr Geng said.

Beijing and Teheran have long had close relations, especially in the energy sector.

Some of China's refineries are configured to process the Iranian crude and refinery officials say Iranian oil typically yields better margins compared similar grades from rival suppliers such as Saudi Arabia.

State-owned Sinopec Group and China National Petroleum Corp both produce oil in Iran, having spent billions of dollars on oil fields such as Yadavaran and North Azadegan. They have been sending the oil from the fields to China.

China and the US are currently working to end a bitter trade war, but have numerous other areas of disagreement, including the South China Sea and US support for self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as a wayward province. REUTERS

READ MORE: Oil prices to stay hot as upside factors pile on

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices to stay hot as upside factors pile on

Olam to acquire Nigerian flour, pasta manufacturer

Iran sanctions decision rewards hedge fund oil bulls

Higher oil price erases India equity gain on economy, stoking earnings concern

India says it has 'robust plan' to guarantee oil supply after end to Iran waivers

Olam to buy Nigerian flour manufacturer for NGN130b

Editor's Choice

Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

BT_20190424_LMXKEP24_3761903.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

Apr 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat to be sole DPM from May 1

Apr 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices to stay hot as upside factors pile on

Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening