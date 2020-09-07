You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's first homegrown nuclear reactor begins loading fuel

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 10:44 AM

rk_cnnc_070920.jpg
China's homegrown nuclear technology took a significant step forward as a Hualong One reactor began loading fuel for the first time.
PHOTO: CHINA NATIONAL NUCLEAR CORPORATION/FACEBOOK

[BEIJING] China's homegrown nuclear technology took a significant step forward as a Hualong One reactor began loading fuel for the first time.

China National Nuclear Power Co, a unit of China National Nuclear Corp, said fuel loading started at the Fuqing No 5 reactor, the first to use the domestic technology, on Sept 4 after securing an operating license from the nation's Ministry of Ecology & Environment, according a statement on its WeChat account. No timeline was given for starting up the reactor.

Hualong One development is being closely watched in the battle for the nation's next-generation nuclear power systems. Its success could mean a nuclear revival in China that would have little to do with western developers including Westinghouse Electric Co from the US and France's Electricite de France SA.

China had almost 49 gigawatts of nuclear power installed as of 2019 and should get into the mid-fifties this year. GlobalData Plc predicts it will pass France as the world's No 2 nuclear generator in 2022 and claim the top spot from the US four years after that.

Beijing gave the green light to four Hualong One reactors last year in a clear sign of support, ending a three-year freeze on new approvals caused by the government's consideration of different technologies and the ongoing trade dispute with the US. Two more projects that will use Hualong One designs, with a combined cost of US$10 billion, were approved last week.

SEE ALSO

HK police make arrests as protests return

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The country started up the world's first next-generation reactors in 2018, including four AP1000 units designed by Westinghouse as well as a project using EDF's EPR technology.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

CSE Global on the lookout for M&As

Saudis cut oil pricing in sign of struggling demand recovery

Saudis reduce oil pricing in sign demand recovery struggling

Amazon bans foreign sales of seeds in US amid mystery packages

Oil falls 3%, posts weekly drop on demand concerns

Transcorp says EGM requisition notice is invalid

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 7, 2020 11:25 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian banks start asking for loan repayments after six-month virus grace period

[SYDNEY] Australia's banks said on Monday they have started asking customers to pay back loans after giving them a...

Sep 7, 2020 11:15 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong tycoons, banks claimed millions in virus subsidies

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's property tycoons and global firms including Ernst & Young and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)...

Sep 7, 2020 11:09 AM
Government & Economy

Pressures build on UK's Johnson as Covid cases surge

[LONDON] Two of Boris Johnson's senior ministers laid bare the competing pressures facing the UK government as it...

Sep 7, 2020 10:52 AM
Stocks

Asia: Shares on shaky footing amid elevated valuations; oil skids

[SYDNEY] Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as investors grappled with sky-high valuations against the...

Sep 7, 2020 10:43 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong shares of China's SMIC plunge as Trump considers adding firm in blacklist

[HONG KONG] Shares of Hong Kong-listed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) fell as much as 15.2...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, CapitaLand Mall Trust, CCT, StarHub, Boustead Projects

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

Singapore shares fall at Monday's open; STI down 0.2%

Savills Residential, Huttons Asia to merge in further sector consolidation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.