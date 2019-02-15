You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's January iron ore imports rise on pre-holiday restocking

Fri, Feb 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190215_WEEIRON15_3696364.jpg
China's Feb ore imports are likely to drop due to mills reducing operations until downstream users return to work later this month after the holiday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

CHINA'S iron ore imports climbed 5.3 per cent in January from December, customs data showed, supported by strong restocking demand at steel mills ahead of the week-long Chinese New Year holiday this month.

Shipments of the steelmaking raw material last month were 91.26 million tonnes, up from 86.65 million tonnes in December, but were still shy of 100.3 million tonnes in January last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday. January arrivals were at the highest level since September.

Steel mills in China typically replenish their inventories ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, which this year fell during the week of Feb 4, to ensure that they have sufficient raw materials for at least 20 days.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Steelmakers also bought more iron ore last month to take advantage of rising profit-margins for steel, which climbed more than 40 per cent in January.

Ore imports in February are likely to drop due to mills reducing their operations until downstream users return to work later this month after the holiday.

Iron ore supply is expected to tighten after the accident at Vale SA's mine in Brazil as regulators close sites.

The collapse of a dam holding mine waste on Jan 25, the second fatal collapse in the country in five years, killed 300 people.

As much as 70 million tonnes of high-quality iron ore fines and pellets from Vale could be affected, according to analysts from Jinrui Futures, Huatai Futures and Jefferies.

Brazil is China's second-largest iron ore supplier after Australia, accounting for 23 per cent of the country's total iron ore imports in 2018.

"Iron ore supply is expected to tighten after the Vale accident," said Zhao Yu, analyst at Huatai Futures.

"But the actual effects in the Chinese market will not occur until late March as it typically takes around 40 days for Brazilian iron ore to arrive (in) China."

Chinese steel exports in January climbed to their highest since last June at 6.19 million, up from 5.56 million tonnes in December. That came amid flat domestic demand over the winter and falling steel prices since November.

It typically takes two or more months for steel mills to complete orders.

Benchmark Shanghai rebar prices bounced in January after plunging more than 10 per cent in two months, buoyed by winter restocking demand at Chinese traders.

"(We) may have to wait until the national parliament gathering in March to see if there will be more stimulus packages from the government to support domestic steel demand," Richard Lu, an analyst at CRU in Beijing, said before the customs data were released. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices edge higher as Wall Street recoups losses

Energy firms do better when CEO pay isn't tied to production

Norway gives go-ahead for controversial Arctic copper mine

CEOs of US nuclear energy firms ask Trump to help them sell N-power plants abroad

Tin use in batteries may rise to 60,000 T by 2030-industry group

Oil gains on Saudi output cuts; rally limited by US output

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_150219_1.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB sees S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investments for 2019

BT_20190215_KRBEACH15_3696685.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Real Estate

RB Capital said to be in exclusive due diligence on Andaz hotel at Duo

Feb 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel sees full-year Ebitda dip after posting 14% fall in Q3 profit

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss
3 S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018
4 Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost
5 How a 27-year-old CEO built a near US$1b fashion startup in South-east Asia

Must Read

BP_CBD_150219_1.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB sees S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investments for 2019

BT_20190215_KRBEACH15_3696685.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Real Estate

RB Capital said to be in exclusive due diligence on Andaz hotel at Duo

BT_20190215_MTHENG_3696763.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget to focus on helping companies embrace tech, train workers to lift productivity: Heng

BP_trade_150219_3.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

US-China trade tension pushes supply chains from China to Asean

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening