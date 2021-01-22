You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's Sinopec raises oil output at Shunbei field 30% in 2020

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 2:52 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

af_sinopec_220121.jpg
China's Sinopec Corp boosted crude oil output at a comparatively newly discovered oil field in the northwestern Xinjiang region by nearly 30 per cent last year to about one million tonnes, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's Sinopec Corp boosted crude oil output at a comparatively newly discovered oil field in the northwestern Xinjiang region by nearly 30 per cent last year to about one million tonnes, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Though small compared with Sinopec's overall output, the increase represents progress for the state oil giant as it taps geologically more challenging oil and gas deposits to compensate rapid reserve declines at its largest, but aging Shengli field in east China.

The Shunbei field, discovered in 2016, has proven geological oil reserves of more than 130 million tonnes, or about 950 million barrels.

Sinopec said it also produced about 350 million cubic metres of natural gas in the same field, 32 per cent more than 2019.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

US rock legend inspiring Fortescue founder's green steel revolution

Malaysia's FGV says shareholders urged to reject Felda's takeover offer

Gold slips on profit taking; stimulus bets limit losses

Oil steadies after unexpected build in US crude stockpiles

DBS says Wilmar deserves higher valuation than peers in palm-oil plays

Rescuers scramble to free Chinese miners trapped underground

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 03:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Look out for privatisations in small-cap space, says CGS-CIMB

THE spate of corporate transactions this year is set to continue, and certain companies in the small-cap space -...

Jan 22, 2021 03:00 PM
SME

Contactless payment, membership model to reshape Singapore retail in 2021: Adyen

CONSUMERS increasingly favour technological retail experiences, but brick-and-mortar stores are not obsolete, global...

Jan 22, 2021 02:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

US rock legend inspiring Fortescue founder's green steel revolution

[SYDNEY] Andrew Forrest, billionaire founder of iron ore empire Fortescue Metals Group, is "runnin' down a dream" of...

Jan 22, 2021 02:33 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday on profit-taking, with investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of earnings...

Jan 22, 2021 02:30 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares edge lower; post weekly gain on US stimulus plan

[SYDNEY] Australian shares eased slightly after three sessions of gains on Friday, but ended the week 1.3 per cent...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lazada/Alibaba and TikTok figure in latest office-leasing deals

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, FCT, Frasers Property, CDL, Soilbuild Reit, Penguin, Kimly

US dollar may continue fall, but impact on Singapore stocks unlikely to be major

GL has deeper value than just 70¢ a share: analysts

Biden inauguration draws bigger television audience than Trump's

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for