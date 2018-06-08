You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's solar firms urge government to rethink capacity cap, subsidy cuts

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

CHINESE solar panel makers have urged Beijing to delay surprise subsidy cuts and relax a cap on new projects, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters, protesting that the policy will damage a sector already struggling financially.

In a letter first sent to Xinhua news agency this week, executives from 11 Chinese solar firms said the surprise move to withdraw support, announced on June 1, had come far too soon. They said the sector had racked up huge debts to ensure it could compete with traditional power generators, and still needed another three to five years of government backing.

The policy shift by China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), sent solar stocks into freefall, prompting analysts to lower forecasts for global installations this year amid expectations that a glut of excess panels would send prices tumbling.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Immediate implementation of the policy would affect plants under construction, according to the letter calling for "a certain grace period" for those that need it.

"There are people who believe the Chinese photovoltaic market has grown too quickly. In fact, photovoltaic power generation occupies just 1.7 per cent of the total."

China's National Energy Administration said on Thursday, after the letter was first publicised, that it had met solar industry representatives on Wednesday and promised to speed up the launch of a quota system forcing regions to buy more renewable power.

The NDRC said on June 1 it would add just 30 gigawatts (GW) of capacity this year, down from a record 53 GW in 2017, as it tried to "optimise" the pace of construction. It would not approve new solar plants that required subsidies, and would cap smaller-scale "distributed generation" (DG) on rooftops at 10 GW, half of last year's rate.

Surging solar capacity has left China's power grids creaking, unable to build sufficient transmission infrastructure. The finance ministry has also struggled to find billions of yuan in subsidies owed to new projects.

The cap on DG projects also garnered mixed reactions from developers. "It will cause a dramatic reduction in DG development in the second half of 2018," said Thomas Lapham, CEO of Asia Clean Capital, which invests in Chinese DG projects.

But Johnny Pan, head of investor relations at DG developer Renesola, said it could drive down costs, adding that projects in provinces where power prices are high were less vulnerable to subsidy cuts. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Vietnam's second refinery to begin exports in June

Demand for American oil heats up as US keeps more for itself

Malaysia sets aside RM3b to finance fuel subsidies

Oil demand could keep growing until 2050 in conflict-ridden world: Equinor

Oil falls on US crude build; global supply seen rising

Over 24m barrels of crude waiting to be shipped from Venezuela ports: data

Editor's Choice

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
4 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
5 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_WEEKEND8_3465163.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Weekend

Ultimate comeback kid

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening