China's sorghum imports jump after Beijing dropped probe into US shipments: customs

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 11:03 AM

China's sorghum imports jumped 38.1 percent in June from a year earlier, boosted by a temporary easing of Sino-US trade tensions, customs data showed on Monday.
China brought in 450,000 tonnes of sorghum in June, up from last year's 324,301 tonnes. The volumes were still down from 470,000 tonnes in May, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

China's corn imports in June jumped 34.6 per cent from a year ago to 520,000 tonnes, according to the data.

China brought in 590,000 tonnes of barley in June, down 5.6 percent on a year earlier. Wheat imports were at 310,000 tonnes, down 33.6 per cent from a year ago, according to the data.

China bought 280,000 tonnes of sugar and 98,566 tonnes of pork in June, the data showed.

