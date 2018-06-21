You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's wheat output set to drop sharply in wake of bad weather

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 11:10 AM

BP_ChinaWheat_210618_89.jpg
China's wheat output could drop as much as 20 per cent this crop year after bad weather hit fields in major growing areas, likely boosting imports by the world's top producer and consumer of the grain, traders and an analyst said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's wheat output could drop as much as 20 per cent this crop year after bad weather hit fields in major growing areas, likely boosting imports by the world's top producer and consumer of the grain, traders and an analyst said.

Increased Chinese demand for wheat cargoes could pile more upward pressure on international prices for the commodity, which have already soared nearly 15 per cent since early April on worries over tight global supplies.

The festering trade spat between Washington and Beijing means that US exporters would probably be unable to capitalise on increased Chinese demand for wheat, traders said, leaving other major growers such as Canada and Russia set to take advantage.

"Domestic wheat output will drop significantly from last year," said Wang Wenfeng, an analyst with Zhuochuang, a consultancy in the eastern province of Shandong.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She said that came after drought hit crops in parts of the key producing provinces of Shandong and Hebei during the growing stage, while heavy rains damaged crops during harvest in May and June in Henan and Anhui provinces.

"Wheat prices have jumped very fast since the new harvest hit the market, which will probably push up imports of quality wheat this year," Ms Wang said.

Wheat prices in Shandong have climbed 5 per cent in the past two weeks to around 2,390 yuan (S$502.30) per tonne.

The China National Grain and Oils Information Centre, a government think tank, earlier this month estimated that China's wheat output would drop 3 million tonnes in the 2018/19 season from the year before to 126.73 million tonnes.

But two traders said that forecast may need to be updated, adding that the market widely expected production to drop from 15 to 20 per cent.

LOOKING ABROAD

Given the trade tensions with the United States and reduced supply from Australia following drought there, the Black Sea region and Canada remain the most viable sources for imports.

"American wheat supplies have dropped due to the trade conflict, and Australian wheat is too expensive. The only options left now are Canadian, Russian, and Kazakh wheat," said a trader in Beijing. He declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.

The traders said Chinese importers had not yet been spooked by concerns following last week's announcement of the discovery of an unapproved strain of genetically modified wheat growing in Alberta, Canada last summer.

Japan and South Korea have suspended the sale of wheat from Canada in the wake of the news.

Meanwhile, some Chinese farmers are deferring sales of wheat in expectation of higher prices, further crimping local supply.

"I'm waiting for the price to go up to 1.3 yuan per jin (2,600 yuan per tonne) and if it stays at that level for some time, then I will sell," said Li Guoyong, a wheat farmer in Hebei province who finished harvesting earlier this month.

Wheat prices in Hebei's Shijiazhuang were quoted at 2,360 yuan per tonne as of Thursday.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant in Singapore

US crude jumps on stock draw; Brent slips ahead of OPEC meet

Oil traders ready for musical chairs as China tariffs loom

US shale producers warn Chinese tariffs would hit energy exports

Iran rejects compromise as Opec heads for battle in Vienna

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
2 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Midas, MTQ, RHT Health Trust

ExxonMobil's Singapore Resins Plant.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening