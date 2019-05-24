You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Chinese steel futures slide on oversupply concerns

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 11:48 AM

BP_CChinese steel_240519_52.jpg
Chinese steel futures edged down on Friday on worries about oversupply amid an increase in utilisation rates at mills, but they remained on track for a weekly gain.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Chinese steel futures edged down on Friday on worries about oversupply amid an increase in utilisation rates at mills, but they remained on track for a weekly gain.

Steelmakers in China have been ramping up output to cash in on firm profit-margins despite heightened environmental measures in major steel-producing hubs.

Utilisation rates at steel mills have risen 2.07 percentage points in the week to May 24 from 71.13 per cent the week before, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed. Those were the highest levels since mid-July.

"With rising steel production, traders started to speed up destocking amid concerns over a glut and waning demand," analysts from Jinrui Futures said in a note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Benchmark construction steel rebar prices had dipped 0.7 per cent to 3,873 yuan (S$772.94) a tonne by 0209 GMT.

Hot-rolled coil futures fell 1 per cent to 3,699 yuan.

The inventory of steel products at Chinese traders continued to decrease this week, declining by 514,800 tonnes to 11.62 million tonnes, Mysteel data showed.

Steel demand typically weakens during summer in China as high temperatures and rain hamper construction activity.

Dalian iron ore eased on Friday after surging to a record-high in the previous session, with the bourse warning investors to trade "rationally".

The most-traded iron ore contract, for September delivery, slid 0.3 per cent to 727 yuan a tonne.

Coking coal and coke rose after a brief price correction on Thursday. They were up 1.3 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively.

"(We expect coking coal) prices will remain elevated, with strong demand from China's steel sector as US-China relations deteriorate and the probability of further economic support from the government to the slowing Chinese economy rises," said analysts at Fitch Solutions Macro Research.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Mexico promises 138.7b pesos in tax relief for troubled Pemex

Trump unveils US$16b aid for farmers hurt by China trade war

Oil plummets, on track for biggest weekly drop in 2019

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

Freeing up Singapore's power market bittersweet for businesses

Ankara stopped buying Iran oil out of respect for US sanctions: official

Editor's Choice

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Should there be a scheme to fund class actions by minorities?

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan

Must Read

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust IPO's public offer undersubscribed amid market volatility

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

BP_Commerce Department _240519_27.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

US now proposes tariffs on nations with undervalued currencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening