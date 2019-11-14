You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Chinese takeover marks new chapter in history of British Steel

Thu, Nov 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191114_CFSTEEL14_3949394.jpg
It's difficult to say if Chinese group Jingye will succeed where others have failed to ensure a future for British Steel, which is responsible for one-third of the country's production.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

A CHINESE buy-out marks a new chapter in the tumultuous history of steelmaking in the UK, which has been characterised by nationalisation, privatisations and recurring crises.

Despite having an economy dominated by the services sector, steelmaking retains a special place in British hearts, where it is an enduring symbol of a bygone golden industrial age.

That explains the huge interest in Monday's announcement of a buy-out of British Steel by China's Jingye, which made national headlines even with an election campaign in full swing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The takeover should be a breath of fresh air for some 4,000 British Steel employees, most of whom work at the Scunthorpe site in northern England.

SEE ALSO

European steel leaders seek scrutiny of Chinese British Steel bid

Professional body UK Steel called it "positive news for British Steel and its workers", assessing it would go towards "delivering a sustainable future" for the industry.

Jingye for its part has promised to invest £1.2 billion (S$2 billion) over the next decade, without elaborating on how it will turn around the loss-making firm.

"It's not a huge investment," said Jonathan Owens, director of the business and management programme at Salford University, and a former worker at British Steel.

"My worry would be that it is only a short-term investment. Are they just buying the knowledge of the high-quality steel production that goes on at Scunthorpe?"

So far Jingye has only said it would retain as many employees as possible, without committing to a figure, and said cost-cutting would be necessary.

It's difficult to say if the Chinese group will succeed where others have failed to ensure a future for British Steel, which is responsible for one-third of the country's production.

British Steel has its roots as far back as the Industrial Revolution but took shape in 1967 when the Labour government nationalised the industry, which at the time employed nearly 270,000 people.

The 1980s were painful, as global demand declined and steel plants turned loss-making. A series of strikes saw the Conservative government under the "Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher privatise the firm in 1988.

That signalled the start of a long decline that involved deep cuts in the workforce, the closure of sites and the loss of the company's name before Tata Steel bought it in 2007.

In 2016, the investment fund Greybull Capital bought part of its activities for a symbolic £1.

Greybull Capital brought back the name British Steel for its long steel products business, mainly in rail and construction, hoping to make it a European leader. But the dream did not become a reality and it went bust in May this year.

The slump again reflected difficulties in the sector, which now employs no more than about 32,000 people and has been hit by fierce competition from China and uncertainty over Brexit cutting demand from European clients.

The relaunch of British Steel, which is the second-biggest steelmaker in the country, will face as much scrutiny as the future of Tata Steel, which currently holds the top spot.

The Indian giant has revealed little of its plans for the UK since the recent failure of a tie-up between its European business and Germany's Thyssenkrupp, prompting fears for the future of Tata's Port Talbot plant in south Wales. Port Talbot employs some 4,000 of Tata's 8,000 employees in Britain.

A third business is still trying to make its mark, the Liberty House group of the British-Indian tycoon Sanjeev Gupta. He has quietly built up his portfolio, notably by buying out steelmaking firms in former industrial areas, and is reported to be interested in some British Steel assets.

Another potential investor is the government, although under the ruling Conservatives it has been quieter on big industrial issues in recent years.

"The country benefits hugely from steel production," said Mr Owens, questioning the lack of government enthusiasm to get involved. "If we lose the ability to create our own steel it would have a huge knock-on impact. It impacts the defence industry and hugely the rail industry. If Scunthorpe goes it would collapse the rail industry in the UK too." AFP

Energy & Commodities

Global oil demand growth to slow from 2025: IEA

Why coffee drinking is up but prices slump

European steel leaders seek scrutiny of Chinese British Steel bid

China Sinopec plans 100-barge fleet to ship cleaner marine fuel: source

KrisEnergy inks letter of award for Cambodia oil platform fabrication

The coffee conundrum: consumption is up but trade prices are low

BREAKING

Nov 14, 2019 12:13 AM
Banking & Finance

Primary dealers remain key for European govt bond sales, debt officials say

[BRUSSELS] The role of banks as primary dealers in European government bond auctions remains key, and pressure on...

Nov 13, 2019 11:58 PM
Government & Economy

Signs mount that Qatar embargo may end as mediation gears up

[KUWAIT] Efforts to resolve the standoff between Qatar and a Saudi-led bloc are gathering momentum, with an upcoming...

Nov 13, 2019 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

House begins Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

[WASHINGTON] The impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump went public on Wednesday as lawmakers began...

Nov 13, 2019 11:37 PM
Government & Economy

Brexit Party's Farage will stand down no more candidates

[LONDON] Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would stand down no more candidates beyond the 317 Conservative...

Nov 13, 2019 11:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust posts Q3 DPU of 1.649 US cents

EAGLE Hospitality Trust's (EHT) distributable income (DI) for the three months ended Sept 30 was US$14.4 million,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly