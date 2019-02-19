You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Chinese traders halt Australian coal orders as customs delays pile up: sources

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 10:05 AM

[BEIJING] Chinese coal traders have stopped ordering Australian coal as clearing times through China's customs have doubled to at least 40 days, according to major buyers in China and international coal merchants, resulting in a sharp fall in Australian prices.

The traders and a broker said only cargoes from Australia, the biggest supplier of the fuel to the world's top consumer, were affected.

"We have stopped ordering coal from Australia because it is unknown how long the restriction will last," said a manager at a Shanghai-based trading company who usually buys around 400,000 tonnes of Australian coal every month.

Customs clearance typically takes five to 20 days. Now it can be as much as 45 days, said the manager, asking not to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

International traders confirmed the delays.

"Yes, the Chinese ports are holding up all thermal shipments ex Australia for 40-60 days... My clients are only buying spot Indonesian coal," said an Australian coal trader, who asked not to be named due to company policy.

Meanwhile a coal broker at China's state-backed mining group Minmetals said he had asked clients to put Australian imports on hold.

The delays have been a large contributor to slump in Australian coal prices.

Spot cargo prices for thermal coal exports from Australia's Newcastle terminal have fallen by more than a quarter from their 2018 peaks, to below US$90 per barrel amid ample supply and tepid demand, especially from China.

It was not clear why China had stepped up checks on Australian imports but tension between Beijing and Canberra has grown in recent months over issues of cybersecurity and China's influence in Pacific island nations.

China's General Administration of Customs did not respond to a request for comment. There was no immediate response from the Foreign Ministry to a faxed request for comment.

The authorities at some ports notified importers verbally this month that Australian thermal coal, but also coking coal would take longer than usual to clear, the Shanghai-based manager said.

A Beijing-based coal trader and a purchasing manager at a coke plant received similar notifications. None of the buyers were aware of the reason.

China has curbed coal imports in the past to support domestic coal miners and reduce consumption to tackle air pollution. It restricted Indonesian coal imports in 2017, citing high impurities and low energy efficiency.

This time round, the restrictions seem targeted at Australia.

"Chinese demand for Indonesian coal remains strong," said a merchant specialising in supply from the South-east Asian country.

Reuters reported in January that dozens of ships carrying coal and iron ore, mostly from Australia, were waiting to unload outside ports due to possible customs delays.

The most-active thermal coal futures on China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange hit 594 yuan a tonne on Monday, just shy of the three-month peak of 595.6 yuan, although the contract closed down 1 per cent 583.8 yuan a tonne.

Traders in China and also on international markets said demand for Indonesian and also Russian coal was rising to make up for the shortfall in Australian supply.

Refinitiv ship tracking data showed coal shipments departing from Australia's Newcastle port to China fell 30 per cent last month compared with December to 18.19 million tonnes.

As at Monday, shipments scheduled to leave in February were 12.78 million tonnes. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil gains as investors grow optimistic over Opec output deal

Fuel duties jacked up for diesel vehicles

Indonesian presidential hopefuls vow energy self-sufficiency through palm

Malaysian palm oil prices seen steady in 2019 - MPOC

Oil hits 3-month high on Opec cuts, US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela

AusGroup seeks a balanced portfolio

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Must Read

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_NC_190219_46.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Procurri, Nordic Group, Sasseur Reit, Vibrant Group, Natural Cool

BT_20190219_SMEROBOT_3700073.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Simplifying schemes for SMEs a key focus: industry watchers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening