You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Coffee importers stockpiling on fears over coronavirus lockdowns

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 4:01 PM

file79o5ns0b800ky8iw518.jpg
Coffee importers in some of the largest consuming countries are stockpiling, bringing forward orders by up to a month to avoid shortages if supply chains are disrupted by coronavirus lockdowns.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Coffee importers in some of the largest consuming countries are stockpiling, bringing forward orders by up to a month to avoid shortages if supply chains are disrupted by coronavirus lockdowns.

The global pandemic has prompted governments around the world to impose severe restrictions on movement in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. Supply chains are backing up as air freight capacity plunges and companies struggle to find enough truck drivers and shipping crews.

In contrast to sharp price declines in many commodities, coffee prices are higher on strong demand and expectations that supplies, which were tight even before the virus spread, will tighten further. Growers in major exporters Brazil and Colombia, among other countries, have seen prices rise.

"Everyone is trying to speed things up," said Carlos de Valdenebro, Colombia country director for specialty exporter Caravela Coffee. While Colombia is currently between harvests, he said he was concerned about requests for faster shipments as most exporters that still have stocks in the country have temporarily cut operational capacity.

A major US coffee importer who would not comment on the record said US roasters were acting to speed up deliveries from other origins as well, such as Central America.

SEE ALSO

Apple supplier Foxconn's profit down 24% in last quarter of 2019

"We had requests from buyers in all major countries, US, Japan, Germany," said the head of one of the largest coffee exporters in Brazil, the world's leading producer, asking not to be named because he did not want to discuss the matter publicly. "Basically all the largest roasters in the world. They want to have the beans there quicker, just in case."

Benchmark ICE arabica coffee futures are positive so far in March. That stands in contrast to a 50  per cent fall in benchmark international crude oil futures and a 15 per cent plunge in the Dow Jones stock index.

Europe and the United States are short tens of thousands of freight containers, having received only a trickle from China during its coronavirus shutdown, while shippers are also struggling with quarantines at ports and crew shortages.

"Roasters and traders are stocking up because they anticipate supply disruption," said a London-based coffee trader, who said big roasters are buying spot cargoes. "There are some (orders) I can't fulfill."

DEMAND FOR COFFEE

Prices in Brazil are close to record levels in local terms as well, nearing 550 reais (S$153.80) per 60-kg bag. Farmers there tend to sell when prices go above 500 reais per bag.

Brazilian coffee exporters association Cecafe said shipments are normal for now, but said shipping lines have advised that container shortages might occur in the coming months, when Brazil could harvest its biggest crop ever, around 70 million bags according to independent analysts.

Adding to roasters' concerns are reports that the virus could cause labor shortages that would hamper coffee harvesting in key regions such as Central and South America, where many coffee farms are yet to be mechanized.

"The harvest will start at the end of April, beginning of May, and what we have to be prepared for is the high probability that this confinement is extended beyond the 13th," said Roberto Velez, the head of Colombia's growers' federation.

The Andean country started a 19-day national quarantine last week. Though farmers and their employers are exempt from quarantine measures, moving and housing some 150,000 workers in sanitary conditions will be difficult, he said. So will ensuring beans are being processed and shipped, he added.

"We have maybe one of the best prices in history," said Mr Velez. "But with that price we're facing logistical problems, coronavirus, fear."

 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Anglo American cancels rough-diamond sales on coronavirus lockdowns

Vietnam's ban on rice exports still in force, govt may set limit: traders

7 firms sign MOU to study hydrogen as green energy source for Singapore

Green fuel plants are shutting down and some may never come back

Equis buys South Korean solar, battery storage project; eyes US$2b in investments

Two Indian refiners declare force majeure to curb Middle East oil supply

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 04:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Apple supplier Foxconn's profit down 24% in last quarter of 2019

[TAIPEI] Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn reported a 23.7 per cent fall in profit in the last three months...

Mar 30, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with losses Monday as worries about the depth of the economic crisis caused by...

Mar 30, 2020 04:13 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia limits hours for shops, restaurants, taxis in lockdown

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is imposing limits on the hours of operation for restaurants, taxi services and some shops...

Mar 30, 2020 04:08 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets extend losses in early deals

[LONDON] European stocks slid further in early trading on Monday as coronavirus-fuelled volatility gripped global...

Mar 30, 2020 03:53 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares close little changed amid coronavirus fears

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed little changed on Monday after last week's sharp gains, as fears of a deeper...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.