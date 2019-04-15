You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190415_KELCOFFEE15_3753502.jpg
In Honduras, low coffee prices are preventing growers from harvesting all of their crop because they can't afford to pay pickers or cover the cost of fertilisers.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Chicago

THE dramatic plunge in coffee prices has become so bad that it's threatening to claim its next victim: the specialty blends used by fancy coffee shops and discerning home brewers.

On the futures market, arabica coffee - the smoother variety favoured by companies like Starbucks Corp - is languishing near a 13-year low. Growers in Brazil, the world's biggest exporter and producer, have expanded output and become more efficient, collecting more beans for every planted acre. The result is a huge glut that has sent prices below break-even in many countries, sparking fears that producers will leave the industry.

Some of the hardest hit farmers are in Central America, home to specialty varieties like the Geisha beans grown in parts of Costa Rica. There's a double whammy when futures prices fall. Since many specialty producers plant fields with beans deliverable against arabica-futures contracts, along with premium beans, it cuts into overall profits. The broad downturn for the market at a time of oversupply also erodes and sometimes even erases premiums for higher-grade coffee.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The fundamental dysfunction is oftentimes farmers will sell coffee at a price that doesn't allow them to have a sustainable livelihood," said Peter Giuliano, chief research officer for the Specialty Coffee Association, which represents producers, baristas and roasters. It's not happening everywhere in the market, but it's "happening often enough that we see it as a crisis", he said.

In Brazil, there's such an abundant supply, including of higher grades, that premiums for many specialty growers have disappeared, according to Vanusia Nogueira, executive director of the Brazil Specialty Coffee Association.

Meanwhile in Honduras, things have become so bad that low prices are preventing growers from harvesting all of their crop because they can't pay pickers or cover the cost of input such as fertilisers, according to the National Association of Coffee Exporters. In East Africa - another key region for specialty varieties - Swiss trader Sucafina is helping growers to diversify into other crops such as grains and bananas.

If producers do pull back, it could eventually help prices to recover as the market shifts from surplus to deficit. Some traders, such as Marex Spectron, are even hopeful that the rebound could be on its way soon.

But most investors are gearing up for a period of prolonged rout.

In the week ended April 9, hedge funds held an arabica net-short position of 74,110 futures and options, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. The figure, which measures the difference between bets on a price increase and wagers on a decline, has been negative since August 2017.

The number of funds with short positions was 105 as of April 9, the CFTC data show. That's close to a record of 111 reached in July.

"The trade is still worried about big supplies," Jack Scoville, vice-president of Price Futures Group, said in a report on Friday. "Brazil is dominating the market right now, and other exporters are having a lot of trouble finding buyers." BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Chevron deal highlights revival of American energy

China not prepared for iron ore shortage: industry adviser

Iran peddling millions of barrels of oil again

Warning issued on industrial plants as 'Triton' hack resurfaces

US oil giant Chevron says will acquire Anadarko for US$33b

Oil rises 1% on tightening crude supply, upbeat economic data

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey
3 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Ode to my alma mater

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

BT_20190415_GCWHITECOAT15CGI7_3753704.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Consumer

WhiteCoat clinches AIA group healthcare deal

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

Apr 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Small firms in Vietnam and Indonesia most optimistic about 2019: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening