You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Commodity investors fear the future in the Trump era: Goldman

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

POLITICAL uncertainty means there's no time like the present when it comes to commodities trading, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Traders are less willing to buy and sell long-dated futures because of increasing risks associated with trade wars and other geopolitical fissures springing up around the globe, Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman, said in a Bloomberg interview.

Instead, more activity is moving into the nearest month's contract.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The willingness of people that trade forward commodities has dropped because they're scared about the future and they move up to the prompt or they go hand to mouth," he said.

"That dynamic is becoming increasingly prevalent across commodity markets," Mr Currie added.

Trading volume for front-month contracts as a share of all contracts has increased for commodities such as West Texas Intermediate oil and Brent crude, as well as soyabeans and wheat, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

To be sure, the trend isn't universal, as the share has fallen for London metals contracts such as aluminium and copper.

Global markets for everything from commodities to equities have been rocked for the past year by geopolitical chaos, with investors being kept on edge by everything from a trade war between the US and China to President Donald Trump's decision to reimpose sanctions on Iranian oil and an ongoing partial shutdown of the US government. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

About 50 industry groups appeal for end to US metals tariffs

Indonesia releases new rules on export revenue repatriation for resources

StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain

Indonesia releases new rules on export revenue repatriation for resources

Iraq parliament approves budget ending weeks of deadlock

Oil slips as EU seeks to trade with Iran, US petrol prices fall

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

Must Read

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Transport

Singapore to streamline rules governing taxis, private-hire cars

Drew and Napier - Davinder Singh - 2_Brighter, cropped for L500.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's ST Telemedia acquires majority stake in cloud computing firm

Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS clarifies takeover rules on general offers for dual-class shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening