You are here
Corn, poultry, beef 'on the table' at China talks: US Agriculture Secretary
Sonny Perdue expects China to make its committed purchases of 10m tonnes of soya beans before spring
Chicago
CHINA is expected to make its next round of American soya bean purchases "relatively quickly", while corn, ethanol, beef and poultry also have been part of trade discussions between the two countries, according to US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.
China on Friday
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg