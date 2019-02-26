You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Corn, poultry, beef 'on the table' at China talks: US Agriculture Secretary

Sonny Perdue expects China to make its committed purchases of 10m tonnes of soya beans before spring
Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190226_PQSOYA26_3706477.jpg
Mr Perdue also says rice and sorghum were discussed, noting that any sort of potential sales are dependent on a final US-China trade deal.
PHOTO: AFP

Chicago

CHINA is expected to make its next round of American soya bean purchases "relatively quickly", while corn, ethanol, beef and poultry also have been part of trade discussions between the two countries, according to US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

China on Friday

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

What's driving iron ore's price spike?

Canada's Barrick Gold in hostile bid for rival Newmont

Hong Kong's CLP aims to start building LNG terminal at year-end

Mercuria crude-trading boss retires with a warning for industry

UAE light oil posts longest discount run since 2017 as Asian buyers switch

Corn, poultry 'on table' during China talks, says US Agriculture Secretary Perdue

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecast for 2019 headline inflation trimmed as Jan reading eases to 0.4%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening