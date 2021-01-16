Court rejects bid by Ocean Tankers JMs to strike out PetroChina's writs against four ships

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE judicial managers of Ocean Tankers have failed to set aside or strike out the writs filed by PetroChina International (Singapore) over cargo claims against four vessels chartered by the beleaguered oil shipper.
However, in making such an application, the judicial...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes