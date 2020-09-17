You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Covid-19 cuts marine refuel demand, driving consolidation among bunker suppliers: IBIA

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

GLOBAL demand for marine fuels is expected to fall by up to 17 per cent due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on world trade, setting the stage for more consolidation among bunker suppliers, an industry executive told a conference on Wednesday.

Banks scaled back on their commodities trade finance after the Covid-19 crisis led to defaults by some trading houses and exposed a series of frauds, leaving small and medium-sized firms most exposed.

Unni Einemo, director of the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA), said firms were contending with low demand, low margins, ample supplies, increased counter-party risk, and constrained access to capital.

"Because of that we might expect further consolidation through mergers and acquisitions or attrition," Ms Einemo told the virtual Platts APPEC 2020 conference, adding that some firms could be forced to quit the market. "Global bunker demand is expected to decrease significantly in 2020, even if it had held up quite well (in April and May)," she said.

SEE ALSO

LNG-fuelled tankers to more than double by 2030, says Petronas executive

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

IBIA's members forecast a 7 per cent to 17 per cent drop in bunker fuel demand globally in 2020, she said.

Global marine fuel demand is estimated at about 300 million tonnes per annum, or about 5.2 million barrels per day (mbpd).

In its latest report released on Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said that "fuel oil demand, which includes marine bunker as well as power generation and industrial uses, is forecast to decline by only 0.4 mbpd, or 6.3 per cent in 2020".

By comparison, premium transport fuels which include jet fuel, diesel and petrol, are forecast to have lost about 7.4 mbpd, or 11.6 per cent, of demand in 2020, according to the IEA.

Most bunkering markets saw a big drop in June, with some seeing a "staggering" 30 per cent to 40 per cent year-on-year contraction, although Singapore has to be among the least affected markets, said Ms Einemo.

Singapore, by far the world's top bunkering hub, saw year-on-year growth in marine fuel sales every month this year with the exception of May and June which contracted by just 2 per cent each, official data showed.

Singapore's resilience has a lot to do with it "having the widest variety of fuels on offer (and) it has become a preferred port because buyers are confident they are going to get the quality and quantity they are buying", said Ms Einemo.

But in other hubs like in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah, bunkering demand plummeted as the spreading Covid-19 slowed shipping activity. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

ING-led banks win access to Citi accounts linked to failed Agritrade

Total unit signs deal with Singapore LNG Corp for solar energy system

BP's clean energy push starts with 5-year dash on solar and wind

LNG-fuelled tankers to more than double by 2030, says Petronas executive

As Opec+ meets this week, UAE emerges as main laggard

ING-led banks win access to Citi accounts in Agritrade battle

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 12:18 AM
Life & Culture

Netanyahu nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Gulf accords

[TEL AVIV] Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize following the...

Sep 17, 2020 12:13 AM
Real Estate

Las Vegas homebuyers are bidding up prices in collapsing economy

[LAS VEGAS] Nowhere is the widening gap between real estate and the real economy more apparent than in Las Vegas,...

Sep 17, 2020 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US imposes sanctions on Chinese firm over Cambodia project

[WASHINGTON] The United States has blacklisted a Chinese developer of a port, airport and resort complex in Cambodia...

Sep 17, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort

[WASHINGTON] The Justice Department revealed Wednesday previously sealed indictments of five Chinese hackers and...

Sep 16, 2020 11:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

As Opec+ meets this week, UAE emerges as main laggard

[LONDON] The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a major laggard in delivering oil output cuts in August, figures...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing by mid-October

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.