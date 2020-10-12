You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Covid and taxes eat away at diesel's edge over gasoline in India

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 11:02 AM

[MUMBAI] For decades, diesel has underpinned India's economic growth and the fortunes of its refiners, but the pandemic has caused the nation's most consumed fuel to lose some of its luster.

Since Covid-19-lockdowns have eased across India, diesel consumption has trailed the rebound in gasoline with trucks remaining idle amid a softer economy. Motor fuel use, however, has benefited from people choosing their own cars and scooters over public transport to avoid the risk of infection.

While diesel is still king in India - fuel sales are double that of gasoline - the uneven demand recovery has created a unique challenge for India's refiners, just as more headwinds emerge from the use of hydrogen and natural gas in major guzzlers such as trucks and buses.

"Personal mobility over public transport has supported gasoline, but diesel is getting knocked-out across the sectors," said Senthil Kumaran, head of South Asia oil at industry consultant FGE. "It's a structural shift in trends that we are witnessing. The refining system is caught at the crossroads, but it will gradually adjust to the change." Refiners are expected to focus on making less diesel and more gasoline and petrochemicals to respond to changing demand. Reliance Industries Ltd has flagged a shift away from transport fuels, while Indian Oil Corp has signalled greater diversification to reduce its dependence on its fuels business. The country's biggest processor also plans to roll out a fleet of buses powered by a blend of hydrogen and compressed natural gas.

Indian Oil Corp's foray into hydrogen-powered public transport follows a push by the government encouraging the use of cleaner fuels for buses and trucks, which consume more than half of the nation's diesel. The railway that moves millions of people a day around the country is also getting somewhat greener, with the country seeking to convert its entire network to run on electricity by 2024, rather than diesel, according to railways minister Piyush Goyal.

SEE ALSO

World Bank still investing billions in fossil fuels, study shows

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Price Pain The price advantage of once cheap diesel has also faded. The fuel now costs almost as much as gasoline in some Indian states after being saddled with new taxes over the past six years, prompting some farmers to come up with novel alternatives such as liquefied petroleum gas to run water pumps. Farms account for more than eighth of total diesel consumption in India.

The demand shift related to the pandemic and broader energy transitioning means refineries that predominantly produce diesel will need to rethink their current output of products, said B Anand, chief executive officer at Nayara Energy Ltd, India's second-biggest private refiner.

Gasoline sales in September rose for the first time since February on a year-on-year basis as more people opted for their own vehicles to commute. While diesel consumption is lagging and not expected to rebound from the impact of the virus until year-end, Indian Oil Corp Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya sees demand for the fuel enduring for at least another couple of decades.

"There's a huge appetite to consume more energy," he said. Transport fuels will continue to dominate until at least 2040, he added.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

World Bank still investing billions in fossil fuels, study shows

Tesla battery supplier LG Chem forecasts record Q3 profit

US energy companies begin restoring oil and gas output after hurricane

Trump backs revoking tariff exemption for some solar panel imports

Gold jumps 1% as US dollar slides on stimulus bets

Oil prices slip over 1% after Norway oil worker strike ends

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 12, 2020 10:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

World Bank still investing billions in fossil fuels, study shows

[NEW YORK] The World Bank Group has continued to invest in fossil fuels despite pledging to fight climate change,...

Oct 12, 2020 10:32 AM
Energy & Commodities

Tesla battery supplier LG Chem forecasts record Q3 profit

[SEOUL] South Korea's LG Chem, an electric vehicle (EV) battery supplier for Tesla and a petrochemicals maker, said...

Oct 12, 2020 10:18 AM
Banking & Finance

Chinese investment bank CICC launches Shanghai offering

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong-listed China International Capital Corp (CICC) said on Monday it will conduct price...

Oct 12, 2020 10:03 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan bank lending slows as easing pandemic sees big firms pay back loans

[TOKYO] Japanese bank lending rose at a slower annual pace in September than the previous month as corporate funding...

Oct 12, 2020 09:45 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore-Indonesia reciprocal green lane applications to open on Oct 26

APPLICATIONS for the Singapore-Indonesia reciprocal green lane will open on Oct 26, and travel will commence soon...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

Time for independent directors to redefine themselves by standing up for investors

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Harvard Business School, LSE grads to mentor 350 students

Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for