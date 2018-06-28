You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Crude surges to 3 1/2-year high after US stockpiles plunge

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 12:08 AM

[NEW YORK] Oil rose to a level last seen in late 2014 after US crude stockpiles tumbled by the most since September 2016.

Futures rose as much as 3.4 per cent in New York on Wednesday. Domestic crude inventories declined by 9.89 million barrels last week, while refiners boosted oil processing rates and exports soared to a record, the Energy Information Administration said. Oil stored at the key pipeline hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, shrank for a sixth straight week.

Prices already were elevated as US President Donald Trump's administration sought to dissuade purchases of oil from Iran, Opec's third-largest crude producer. The efforts to isolate and hobble the Islamic Republic overshadowed Saudi Arabia's plan to lift oil output to a record within weeks.

"Obviously, a very bullish draw" on American inventories, driven by record crude exports and refinery processing rates, said Nick Holmes, an analyst at Tortoise Capital Advisers in Leawood, Kansas, which manages $16 billion in energy-related assets. "Exports continue to be extremely robust."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Supply risks from Iran to Venezuela have buoyed crude markets, even as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia pledged to relax production caps. Record exports of US crude last week indicated American producers were shipping out as much, if not more, oil than Iran, according to Bloomberg calculations.

West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery climbed US$2.40 to US$72.93 a barrel at 11.48am on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after earlier reaching US$72.95 for the highest intraday price since November 2014.

Brent futures for August settlement advanced US$1.48 to US$77.79 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude was at a US$4.86 premium to WTI.

At least some buyers of Iranian supplies are considering acquiescing to Mr Trump's demand. Japan's Fuji Oil and Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical are discussing ending imports from the source of 10 per cent of Opec's output, though no final decisions have been made.

The EIA reported that crude exports jumped to 3 million barrels a day last week, while refinery utilisation rates increased to the highest since 2005 and refinery demand for all sorts of feedstocks jumped to a record, all contributing to the crude stockpile decline.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Opec supply buffer shrinks as it heeds call to pump more oil

World's LNG giant is pumping US$20b into US oil, gas

Oil surges as US pushes allies to halt imports of Iranian crude

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

Total to co-charter Pavilion Energy's first LNG bunker vessel

US coal miners worry Trump-China trade spat could dampen exports

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

file70kb56jrfc31eegfvmkm.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-goods2706.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Birkin bags, jewellery, cash seized from ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak's residences worth up to RM1.1b: Police

flat.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore government keeps pace in residential land supply for H2 2018

Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

EpiCentre Holdings announces planned reverse takeover

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening