You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

DAVOS-IEA warns oil companies doing nothing on emissions is not an option

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 12:38 PM

[PARIS] Oil and gas companies must boost investment in low carbon energies or face an increasing backlash that could threaten their long-term profits and social acceptance, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday.

In a report with the World Economic Forum presented in Davos, the IEA said oil and gas companies face a critical challenge as the world increasingly adopts clean energy transitions to curb global warming.

Around 15 per cent of global energy-related emissions come from the process of getting oil and gas out of the ground and to consumers, the IEA said. Energy-related green house gas emissions rose to a record high in 2018.

The Paris-based agency, which advises industrialised nations on energy issues, said oil and gas companies are facing increasing demands to explain how they intend to reduce emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Every part of the industry needs to consider how to respond. Doing nothing is simply not an option," IEA's Executive Director Fatih Birol, said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Big coal wants taxpayers to pay for pollution fix

The companies are under pressure to cut emissions from their operations and from their products as used by customers, as well as to increase investments in cleaner energies. Targets by oil firms to cut their emissions and switch to cleaner energies vary widely.

"The first immediate task for all parts of the industry is reducing the carbon footprint of their own operations," Mr Birol said, adding that a large part of the emissions from the sector can be brought down relatively quickly and easily, such as reducing methane leaks.

The IEA said another key move by the sector would be to boost investments in the cleaner fuels – such as hydrogen, biomethane and advanced biofuels.

"Within 10 years, these low-carbon fuels would need to account for around 15 per cent of overall investment in fuel supply if the world is to get on course to tackle climate change," it said.

So far, average investment by oil and gas companies in non-core areas such as renewables, is still limited to around 1 per cent of total capital spending, mostly on solar and wind projects.

The IEA said oil and gas companies could play a crucial role in accelerating deployment of renewables given their advanced technologies and deep pockets.

The companies could also increase spending on some clean energy technologies – such as carbon capture.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China publishes new standards for copper and aluminium scrap

Australia targets Indian investment to develop remote north amid China tensions

Keppel unit to provide technology for waste-to-energy plants in India

Olam creates two new operating groups

Oil and gas firms invest less than 1% in green energy

Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander's forces choke oil flows

BREAKING

Jan 20, 2020 12:29 PM
Energy & Commodities

China publishes new standards for copper and aluminium scrap

[BEIJING] China's market regulator published new standards for high-grade copper scrap and aluminium scrap metal on...

Jan 20, 2020 12:19 PM
Government & Economy

Seven killed, three missing in Indonesia bridge collapse

[BENGKULU, Indonesia] Seven people drowned and three others are missing after a bridge collapsed on Indonesia's...

Jan 20, 2020 12:01 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan Chase buys new Paris building for post-Brexit move

[NEW YORK] US bank JPMorgan Chase on Sunday said it had purchased a new building in the heart of Paris capable of...

Jan 20, 2020 11:55 AM
Banking & Finance

Nomura is hiring dozens of private bankers in Singapore, Hong Kong

[SINGAPORE] Nomura Holdings plans to hire dozens of private bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore in a bid to extend...

Jan 20, 2020 11:40 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: new disease spreading in Asia revives SARS fears

[PARIS]  A mysterious SARS-like virus has spread around China with more than 200 diagnosed cases in the cities of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly