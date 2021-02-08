 Demand for cheaper batteries in China sends one chemical soaring, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Demand for cheaper batteries in China sends one chemical soaring

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 11:31 AM

[SHANGHAI] The surging demand for cheaper electric vehicle batteries in China is supercharging a rally for one key raw material - lithium carbonate.

For the first time since March 2018, prices of lithium carbonate in China have overtaken lithium hydroxide, driven by a resurgence in the lower-cost, power packs that use carbonate but not generally hydroxide.

These lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries are stealing the limelight in China after reductions to EV subsidies, just as competition intensifies in the automotive sector. Top EV makers including Tesla Inc and BYD Co are already betting on them.

"Automakers in China have turned back to the more cost-effective LFP cathodes amid a low-subsidy environment," said Alice Yu, research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Lithium carbonate is also thriving because it can be used in a wider range of EV batteries compared to lithium hydroxide, said Sharon Mustri, an analyst at BloombergNEF. Carbonate prices in China jumped 37 per cent in January.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The LFP packs are simpler to manufacture and also use lower-cost materials - making them about 20 per cent cheaper to build than battery cells that use nickel, cobalt and manganese, according to BloombergNEF. Lithium hydroxide is mainly used in batteries with higher nickel content that power longer-range EV models.

The recent tightness in the carbonate market is also being driven by downstream restocking ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, S&P Global Market Intelligence's Ms Yu said.

Broader sector demand has seen both lithium chemicals stage a rebound this year. Prices have been stabilising after years in the doldrums with a tight market is expected this year.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 11:24 AM
Consumer

Chinese sauce maker Salion seeks up to US$400m in sale

[BEIJING] Beijing Salion Foods Co, a Chinese manufacturer of condiments and seasonings, is seeking a buyer in a...

Feb 8, 2021 11:19 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: mm2 Asia sinks 17.5% after news of potential investor

SHARES in mainboard-listed entertainment group mm2 Asia plunged as much as 29 per cent to a record low of 8.5...

Feb 8, 2021 11:18 AM
Consumer

Unrelenting bird flu spread sparks egg shortages in South Korea

[SEOUL] A mom-and-pop bakery in South Korea's capital is bustling even during the pandemic as customers look to buy...

Feb 8, 2021 11:17 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets track Wall Street records on stimulus optimism

[HONG KONG] Hopes that US lawmakers would pass Joe Biden's huge stimulus package helped push Asian markets higher...

Feb 8, 2021 11:05 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB bullish on Food Empire, expects growth in demand for products

RHB on Monday said it remains bullish on Food Empire Holdings and reiterated its "strong buy call". The research...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Seadrill Asia files for bankruptcy as virus ends recovery bet

Australia: Shares climb on improving US stimulus hopes, no new local virus cases

Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.3%

Hong Kong: Shares open sharply higher

Japan's economic recovery from pandemic likely stalled in Q4: poll

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for