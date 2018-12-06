You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Denmark, UK, Canada top global league for climate measures

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

DENMARK, Britain and Canada are the top countries when it comes to implementing measures to fight climate change, although Britain has lagged in phasing out fossil fuel subsidies, a report published by academics said on Wednesday.

The report was launched as delegates from more than 190 nations meet in Poland to flesh out how to reach commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement to keep the rise in global temperature below two degrees Celsius this century.

Denmark, Britain and Canada have made the most progress in transforming their energy sectors towards meeting the targets, said the report by researchers from Britain's Imperial College, commissioned by British power generator Drax.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We researched how the world is progressing on uptake of the five key technologies and measures needed to limit climate change to two degrees Celsius. This reveals Denmark, UK and Canada to be world leading," said Imperial's Iain Staffell.

The five technologies are clean power, fossil fuels, electric vehicles, capacity for carbon storage, and energy efficiency of households, buildings and transport.

Denmark has decarbonised its electricity sector, moving away from coal, installing renewables and reducing fossil fuel subsidies by 90 per cent over the last decade.

Britain has invested heavily in offshore wind and plans to phase out coal-fired power generation by 2025.

Canada has also installed renewables and is building facilities to capture and store carbon dioxide emissions.

The report assessed the climate change measures of 25 major countries, including all of the G7 and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), which together represent 80 percent of the world's population and 73 percent of its carbon emissions.

Britain, however, remained the sixth largest subsidiser of fossil fuels among the 25 countries, the report showed, based on data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) up until 2016.

According to the OECD definition of a fossil fuel subsidy - which includes direct expenditures by governments, foregone tax revenues and other concessions - Britain's fossil fuel support amounted to around £10 billion (S$17.4 billion) a year.

Coal has provided two-fifths of the world's electricity for the past 30 years, barely changing over the last decade as the falling share in most developed countries is being countered by growing electricity demand in coal-reliant Asian countries, the report said. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall on swelling glut, economic growth concerns

S Korean company plans to build LNG import terminal in Australia

Glencore's Singapore head of oil takes over as LNG boss

More needed to scale up sustainability in businesses

Oil rises before Opec meeting, gains capped by oversupply concerns

China is said to be preparing to buy US LNG and soybeans again

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
3 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
4 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
5 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

Must Read

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

Dec 6, 2018
SME

SMEs expect lower turnover in 2018; sentiment weighed down by trade war: survey

Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cybersecurity industry sees large salary increases amid talent crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening