Dominion Diamond reaches deal to sell Ekati mine in Canada

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 10:52 AM

[TORONTO] Dominion Diamond Mines ULC said on Monday it reached a deal to sell its Ekati mine in Canada's Northwest Territories to holders of its second lien notes, eight months after seeking bankruptcy protection amid a worldwide upheaval in the diamond industry.

Closely held Dominion, owned by the Washington Companies, filed for creditor protection in April, citing disruption to the global diamond trade caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Under the deal, which is subject to court approval, an entity controlled by DDJ Capital Management and Brigade Capital Management will acquire nearly all of Dominion's assets in exchange for the assumption of US$70 million in debt, Dominion said in a statement.

The deal does not include Dominion's 40 per cent stake in global miner Rio Tinto's nearby Diavik mine, which is the subject of a separate dispute between the companies.

Calgary-based Dominion said the bidders would provide US$70 million in working capital, with operations at the Ekati mine restarting no later than Jan. 29, 2021.

The company had this month recalled about 60 furloughed employees in anticipation of a restart.

Ekati, located about 300 kilometers (190 miles) northeast of territorial capital Yellowknife, was Canada's first surface and underground diamond mine.

Cumulative production through 2016 was 67.8 million carats, according to the latest figures on Dominion's website.

In October, a sale of the mine to an affiliate of Dominion's parent company The Washington Companies for US$126 million failed to win support of insurance providers.

Washington Companies acquired a controlling interest in the Ekati mine in 2017, as part of US$1.2 billion takeover of Dominion.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Chevron CEO vows higher returns, lower carbon to revive big oil

Soy-hungry China gets early start buying America's 2021 crop

Gas is getting hammered with winter weather absent in forecasts

Exxon faces proxy fight launched by new activist firm Engine No 1

Sembcorp expects fiscal 2020 loss with S$89m in impairments

Oil falls amid surging virus cases and US-China tensions

