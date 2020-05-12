You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Egypt coaxes wheat from local farmers as foreign suppliers balk

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 1:13 PM

rk_wheat_120520.jpg
Egypt bought 1.6 million tons of local wheat in the first three weeks of the harvesting season that began in mid-April, according to the agriculture ministry. That's almost double the amount it bought in the same period last year. The government is also offering farmers higher prices.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CAIRO] The world's biggest wheat buyer is boosting purchases from local growers in a push to stockpile grain as the coronavirus puts international supplies at risk.

Egypt bought 1.6 million tons of local wheat in the first three weeks of the harvesting season that began in mid-April, according to the agriculture ministry. That's almost double the amount it bought in the same period last year. The government is also offering farmers higher prices.

The most populous Arab nation is buying as much home-grown wheat as it can to build inventories and produce enough state-subsidized bread for its more than 100 million people, many of whom live in poverty. Although Egypt once supplied wheat to ancient Greece and Rome, it now must import about 60% of what it consumes. Yet, Russia and other major grain producers are curbing exports to protect their own food security amid the pandemic.

"The state is focused on securing basic commodities, especially wheat," the supply ministry said in a written response to Bloomberg questions. "We've also taken measures to encourage farmers to sell more wheat to the government to boost reserves."

Politically Sensitive

SEE ALSO

Missing Bangkok, Paris tourists omen of global wheat demand collapse

The new steps include setting a purchase price of 700 Egyptian pounds (S$62.42) per ardeb (150 kilograms, 331 pounds), slightly higher than last year. The government has allocated 5.2 million Egyptian pounds for immediate crop payments. In a sign of urgency, farmers and wheat-procurement workers are exempt from the nightly nationwide curfew the government has imposed to contain the virus.

Wheat is politically sensitive in Egypt. Millions of people depend on subsidized bread, and shortages can spark protests and social unrest. The country's purchases from overseas provide a reliable benchmark for the international grains market -- of some 20 million tons of wheat that Egypt consumes annually, it imports about 12 million.

This year the government targets buying 3.6 million tons of local wheat, up from 3.2 million in 2019. It also plans to import 800,000 tons of wheat during the local harvest season -- an uncommonly large amount, considering this is a time when Egypt tends to pause its international supply tenders.

However, the state buyer -- the General Authority for Supply Commodities -- has managed to import just 240,000 tons of wheat since the local harvest began. The GASC's latest tender last month drew offers from just five companies, the fewest in more than a year. International producers are focused on building up their own strategic reserves, and Russia, Egypt's top wheat supplier, has put a cap on exports.

Quicker Payments

"The price the government pays for wheat this year is slightly better, but what's different is we're getting paid right away, without any complications," said Mohamed Abu Zaid, who planted 5 feddans (2.1 hectares, 5.2 acres) of wheat this year on his land in Al-Gazayer village in Alexandria province. "We're getting paid within 48 to 72 hours -- way better than last year."

The North African nation has so far been spared any scenes of mass panic-buying during the pandemic. Government officials and even supermarket chains have sought since the beginning of the global crisis to reassure citizens that Egypt is well-stocked with staple foods.

While farmers usually hold back much of their crop for their own households, President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi himself went on TV this season to urge them to sell as much as possible to the government.

"Yes, we're well organized, and we have good reserves, but with the uncertainty until December, I say it would be better if you only store at home what's necessary," Mr El-Sisi said last month. "Sell it to the government to keep it for the benefit of everyone."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

China steps up American soybean buying with million-ton purchase

Oil rebounds in Asia after Saudi Arabia output cut

US oil producers struggle to stay afloat in sea of excess

Oil falls on fears of second coronavirus wave

Halcyon Agri to cut US$10m in operating, capital expenditure amid pandemic

Wilmar Q1 profit down 12.7% on market slide in investments

BREAKING NEWS

May 12, 2020 01:15 PM
Transport

Toyota expects 79.5% annual operating profit drop due to virus

[TOKYO] Toyota on Tuesday said it expected a 79.5 per cent drop in its annual operating profit this fiscal year as...

May 12, 2020 01:13 PM
Transport

Changi Airport to close T4 from May 16 as part of further consolidation

CHANGI Airport will be temporarily suspending operations at Terminal 4 (T4) from May 16 as part of further...

May 12, 2020 01:09 PM
Life & Culture

Author Haruki Murakami to DJ 'Stay Home' radio special as virus shutdown continues

[TOKYO] Haruki Murakami, one of Japan's most acclaimed novelists, will host a radio special to try to lift the...

May 12, 2020 12:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

China steps up American soybean buying with million-ton purchase

[SHANGHAI] China is stepping up purchases of soybeans from the US as Brazilian sales start to wane and the Asian...

May 12, 2020 12:44 PM
Government & Economy

China's factory deflation deepens as pandemic hits demand

[BEIJING] China's factory prices fell at the sharpest rate in four years in April, highlighting weakening industrial...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.