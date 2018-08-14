You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Electric car bets boosting nickel demand, Nornickel says

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 11:40 AM

2017-12-12T154013Z_372318442_UP1EDCC17J07Y_RTRMADP_3_RUSSIA-COMPANIES.JPG
Expectations of a boom in demand for electric vehicles are leading investors and battery makers to stockpile nickel and helping to fuel a spike in global prices of the metal, Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOSCOW] Expectations of a boom in demand for electric vehicles are leading investors and battery makers to stockpile nickel and helping to fuel a spike in global prices of the metal, Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel said on Monday.

Nornickel, the world's second-largest nickel producer, said demand for the metal from the battery sector leapt 38 per cent in the first half of this year versus the same period last year.

Along with demand from the stainless steel sector, this helped boost prices to US$15,750 per tonne in June, their highest in over four years, the company said, with the battery sector accounting for 5 percent of total global nickel demand.

Nornickel said the expected pick-up in demand for electric vehicles was also a factor behind a drop in industry inventories, as investors and battery makers built up stocks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nickel inventories at the London and Shanghai exchanges fell to 274.000 tonnes from 411,000 tonnes between January and July, it said.

Nornickel sold 101,000 tonnes of nickel in the first half of the year. It also mines cobalt, also used in electric vehicle batteries, and revenue from that metal rose 52 per cent in the first half of this year, the company added.

On a phone call with investors and producers, Nornickel said it expected the battery sector to become the industry's second-largest market in the next few years, behind stainless steel.

"Consumption by the battery sector for electric vehicles may be lagging behind stainless steel, but it is growing at a furious pace," said Anton Berlin, head of Nornickel's marketing department.

The firm reported a 77 per cent jump in first-half core earnings, with strong global prices offsetting the impact of US sanctions on aluminium giant Rusal, which holds a 27.8 per cent stake in Nornickel.

At US$3.1 billion, Nornickel's first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) beat analysts' expectations.

"We enjoyed (a) favourable global commodity markets environment in the first half of 2018," Nornickel president and co-owner Vladimir Potanin said in a statement.

"As a result, average realised prices for all our key metals (except for platinum) rallied in the range of 20-40 per cent."

Shares in the nickel producer were up 1.9 per cent on the day, recovering from a fall on Friday after news that Russia President Vladimir Putin would consider a proposal to raise further revenue for the state budget from metals and mining companies.

Nornickel, which vies with Brazil's Vale SA to be the world's biggest nickel producer, said it expected the nickel deficit on global markets to widen from 15,000 tonnes to 124,000 tonnes.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

BT_20180814_KRHOTEL14YPVN_3530724.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Real Estate

Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m

Most Read

1 PayNow Corporate launched today
2 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
3 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
4 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
5 Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

Olam International's headquarters at Marina One, Singapore_preview (1).jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boustead Singapore, Olam, Wilmar, Golden Agri, Bumitama Agri

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

Olam.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Olam Q2 profit drops 36% to S$94m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening