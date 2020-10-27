You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

EMA awards S$23m to three firms for energy efficiency projects

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 2:22 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

A TOTAL of S$23 million has been awarded by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) to three power generation companies for them to embark on energy efficiency projects that will reduce their carbon emissions.

The three firms are Senoko Energy, Tuas Power Generation and YTL PowerSeraya, EMA announced on Tuesday, adding that the projects will be implemented from now till 2024.

Upon completion, the projects are expected to achieve an annual carbon reduction of over 30 kilo tonnes per annum, or the equivalent of taking about 9,200 cars off the roads annually, the authority said.

The grants are part of the Genco Energy Efficiency Grant Call, under the Enhanced Industry Energy Efficiency Package, that will co-fund up to 50 per cent of energy efficiency projects by power generation companies.

The grants awarded correspond to the carbon abatement achieved through the respective projects, subject to a cap of up to 50 per cent of the project's qualifying costs, EMA noted.

SEE ALSO

Sembcorp, SP to create platform with renewable energy cert marketplace, carbon consulting

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The second run of the Genco Energy Efficiency Grant Call will be launched next January.

Said Ngiam Shih Chun, EMA's chief executive: "Lowering our carbon emissions by promoting greater energy efficiency within our power generation sector is critical in our fight against climate change.

"We are heartened by the power generation companies' efforts to be more energy efficient and will continue working with them towards a more sustainable energy future."

Separately on Tuesday, Engie Factory, the venture arm of French multinational electric utility firm Engie, announced that it is collaborating with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) New Ventures group to launch a portfolio of new zero-carbon startups over the next three years.

Both parties have signed a memorandum of understanding which aims to establish Singapore as a hub for sustainability innovation in Asia, by creating new ventures that will help businesses "decarbonise more quickly and profitably", Engie said.

Since the launch of its venture build programme in 2019, Engie Factory has initiated seven new ventures and tested 10 technology solutions from existing startups, it noted.

Added Quentin Vaquette, founder and managing director of Engie Factory: "Our mission is to build the next generation in sustainability ventures that accelerate the transition to zero carbon, using profitable business models and by solving problems customers really care about."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 02:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Singtel may commit over S$600m to Grab digital-bank venture

IN the long term, Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) might have to commit more than S$600 million in total to...

Oct 27, 2020 02:14 PM
Technology

With new tools, Facebook aims to avoid election fiasco repeat

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook is leveraging its vast resources to help protect the 2020 election against the kind of...

Oct 27, 2020 02:02 PM
Government & Economy

For Chinese consumers, Ant Group app is part of the fabric of life

[SHANGHAI] The most essential item in aircraft engineer Tao Rui's possession during a recent outing in Shanghai was...

Oct 27, 2020 01:57 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop as global virus cases climb, US stimulus deal stalls

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed at a near three-week low on Tuesday, as a rise in cases of the novel...

Oct 27, 2020 01:43 PM
Real Estate

Why Evergrande's investors can't afford to force a default

[NEW YORK] To understand why some of China Evergrande Group's strategic investors agreed to throw the embattled...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA Engineering, Singtel, Sembcorp, Ascendas Reit, AIMS Apac Reit

Hot stock: Aspen shares surge 13.6% on plans to transfer to mainboard

Green energy drive: Singapore plans trial import of Malaysian electricity

Brokers' take: Ascendas Reit upgraded to 'add', analysts note strong fundamentals

Hotels roll with the punches to keep rooms occupied

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for