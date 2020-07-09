You are here

EMA seeking more LNG term importers for Singapore

Thu, Jul 09, 2020 - 2:30 PM
THE Energy Market Authority (EMA) is looking to appoint up to two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) term importers for Singapore.

It issued a request for proposal (RFP) on Thursday. The submitted proposals will be evaluated based on the ability to provide a reliable, secure and competitive supply of natural gas to the city-state, EMA said in a press statement.

Proposals must be submitted by 3pm on Nov 9. Interested parties may visit EMA's website and refer to the RFP document for more details. 

Having more LNG term importers in the market will enhance competition and provide more options for gas buyers, EMA said.

The current LNG term importers are Pavilion Energy Singapore and Shell Eastern Trading, both appointed in 2017 via an RFP.

EMA noted that natural gas is expected to be the dominant fuel for Singapore in the near future as the Republic scales up its renewable energy options.

